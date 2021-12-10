 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forest woman dies after Amherst County crash
top story breaking

Forest woman dies after Amherst County crash

A Forest woman died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Amherst County, police said.

Cierra L. Campbell, 32, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo east on Glade Road when it crossed into the westbound lane and hit a 2018 Jeep Cherokee head on, Virginia State Police said.

Campbell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she died, police said. 

The driver and passenger in the Jeep were taken to Lynchburg General for minor injuries.

The crash happened at 9:12 p.m. in the 300 block of Glade Road, police said. It remains under investigation.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Diplomats return to 'difficult' Iran nuclear talks in Vienna

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia COVID-19 cases rising again
Local News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rising again

The seven-day average of new cases is up in Lynchburg and statewide. The increase in COVID-19 cases mirrors a national trend driven by colder weather and holiday gatherings, officials say.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert