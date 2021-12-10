Forest woman dies after Amherst County crash

A Forest woman died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Amherst County, police said.
Cierra L. Campbell, 32, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo east on Glade Road when it crossed into the westbound lane and hit a 2018 Jeep Cherokee head on, Virginia State Police said.
Campbell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she died, police said.
The driver and passenger in the Jeep were taken to Lynchburg General for minor injuries.
The crash happened at 9:12 p.m. in the 300 block of Glade Road, police said. It remains under investigation.
