Forest woman puts lifetime of sewing skills to good use

A Forest woman has put her lifetime of sewing skills to good use in her community over the years, including recently crafting a quilt for a friend out of what would have been very unlikely material before last year: leftover mask cloth.
Jennifer Inscoe, 73, first learned to sew in 4-H as a child. Growing up on a remote Wisconsin island in Lake Michigan where she couldn't buy apparel, she made many of her own outfits, sometimes out of flour sacks. Later, as a new mother in Texas, she sewed most of her own maternity clothes. She took up quilting when her older daughter was about 8 years old, and the art intrigued her.
“It’s fun to try different things,” Inscoe said. “I’d always done sewing, but I thought, ‘Let’s see what this quilting’s about.’ We went to a lady’s home, and there was a group of women that were quilting and learning. I took some more classes after that, and then I did some sewing and quilting, and pillows, things like that.”
Eventually, Inscoe found herself in Virginia, where she became involved with a local women's business group, cultivated numerous friendships with other members and continued growing her reputation as a seamstress.
Samantha Spence, who was a member of the group with Inscoe, remembered her as “always so happy and smiling, and willing to participate.” Inscoe also altered clothing for Spence from time to time.
Inscoe also met Wanda Crocker of Forest through the same group between 20 and 30 years ago, Wanda said.
Wanda Crocker and her husband, Robert, own and operate Acorn Hill Lodge on Old Forest Road in Lynchburg, a bed-and-breakfast that includes a spa, restaurant, and event space. In 2018, Robert and Wanda reached out to Inscoe asking if she would be willing to work part time, offering her seamstress skills to the lodge.
Inscoe accepted the commission from her old acquaintance.
For Inscoe, sewing and quilting is a form of therapy, and the part-time work for the lodge provided a nice outlet during her recovery from breast cancer treatment (she has so far remained healthy since).
In the weeks working for Acorn Hill Lodge the summer of 2018, Inscoe made things such as window treatments and curtains, and a table runner.
A couple years later, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. As face masks were increasing in demand when health guidelines were introduced, Robert asked Inscoe if she would be interested or willing to sew some masks, primarily for those working at the lodge. Inscoe accepted that commission as well.
“She’s such a nice lady. [She has] a wonderful heart,” Robert said.
During the first few months of the pandemic, Inscoe made some 100 face masks before demand lessened due to online shopping and other options. She donated many masks, and also received payment for some batches, which helped cover the cost of fabric and elastic used. Her market grew beyond Acorn Hill Lodge to include friends, family, colleagues and other community members.
“I started out with samples there [at Acorn Hill Lodge],” Inscoe said. “I made a few samples trying to figure out what they were looking for, and then we decided on one particular, a little bit longer than the CDC pattern mask. It covered a little more. I put iron-on interfacing in it.”
Inscoe also was able to use up some scraps of cloth from other sewing and quilting projects in mask-making, turning the pandemic into an opportunity to clean up some of her materials and to serve others.
“She helps us a great deal,” Wanda said. Sewing, she added, seems to be becoming a lost art, making Inscoe all the more valuable.
“You don’t find that skill so much anymore,” Wanda said.
Inscoe was motivated in part by the ability to contribute to the local Rainbow of Hope quilt auction, the proceeds of which benefit Centra Hospice. Inscoe’s quilts for the fundraiser — one of which sold for $1,500 — were crafted in memory of some of her loved ones who died of cancer.
“One [quilt] was in memory of my brother; it’s a lighthouse. Another one was in memory of my uncle, who liked ice cream,” Inscoe said. “It was fun to make a quilt in memory of somebody.”
Although fabric is becoming increasingly expensive and other work keeps her busy, Inscoe said, she still makes things such as table runners, lap quilts and wall hangings as gifts. She also made a special lap quilt for Robert out of leftover mask materials as a thank-you gift, which Wanda said is “priceless” to them.
“There’s a story behind each one, almost,” Inscoe said of her creations.