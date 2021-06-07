Forest woman puts lifetime of sewing skills to good use

A Forest woman has put her lifetime of sewing skills to good use in her community over the years, including recently crafting a quilt for a friend out of what would have been very unlikely material before last year: leftover mask cloth.

Jennifer Inscoe, 73, began sewing at a young age. It all started when she learned to sew in 4-H as a child. The daughter of a commercial fisherman, Inscoe grew up on a remote Wisconsin island on Lake Michigan. With no stores on the island that sold apparel, Inscoe made many of her own clothes, often out of flour sacks.

Jennifer Inscoe, 73, first learned to sew in 4-H as a child. Growing up on a remote Wisconsin island in Lake Michigan where she couldn't buy apparel, she made many of her own outfits, sometimes out of flour sacks. Later, as a new mother in Texas, she sewed most of her own maternity clothes. She took up quilting when her older daughter was about 8 years old, and the art intrigued her.

“It’s fun to try different things,” Inscoe said. “I’d always done sewing, but I thought, ‘Let’s see what this quilting’s about.’ We went to a lady’s home, and there was a group of women that were quilting and learning. I took some more classes after that, and then I did some sewing and quilting, and pillows, things like that.”