Former Bedford County slave dwelling added to list of endangered sites as owners continue preservation work

FOREST — A Forest couple is working to raise awareness and advocate for preservation of the last standing former cabin for enslaved people on a historic Bedford County property.

Established around 1772 by Capt. Henry Brown, Ivy Cliff was originally a plantation called Otter Hills but was renamed closer to 1900, said owner Sophie Taylor, data corroborated by Bedford County geographic information systems.

Possibly consisting of roughly 3,400 acres at its peak — the exact original expanse is uncertain, according to the owners, who still are researching the history of the property — the plantation originally had an estimated seven to 11 cabins for the enslaved, but only one remains standing today.

That remaining cabin made it onto Preservation Virginia’s 2022 most endangered places list.

The Richmond-based organization Preservation Virginia aims to help preserve historic sites across the Commonwealth facing sustained or imminent danger through promoting awareness and advocacy for the vulnerable buildings and sites identified. The list of most endangered historic places was established in 2005, according to the news release listing this year’s sites.

Sophie Taylor said she and her husband, Mike Taylor, do not know how many enslaved people lived on the plantation historically — at least not yet. The names of many enslaved people were found mentioned in Captain Henry Brown’s will, including those of Dick, Bill, John, George, Christian, Ham, Wilson, Eliza, Nancy, Mary Ann, Anna, Martha and Manda. Some of those names are repeated on a medical service bill, as well.

“I can’t say that we’re experts on the property yet, but we’re trying,” Sophie Taylor said.

The couple has been researching relentlessly since they bought the property about a year ago, according to Sophie Taylor. They moved to the area from Florida after falling in love with the house at New London Road, and it kindled a desire to preserve its history.

It is the first historical property the couple has owned, and Sophie Taylor emphasized that although they have spent significant time researching the property since obtaining it, there is still much to learn. Their ultimate goal is to preserve the cabin, continue learning the property’s history, and eventually open the place for educational tours to help deepen people’s knowledge of Virginia history.

The Taylors have spent hours poring over records of the estate’s original family and the property through sources at the College of William & Mary, Bedford County-based historical resources and records, and findings from a 2013 house and land study by the Poplar Forest Restoration Field School led by Travis McDonald. Descendants of the original families and previous owners of the property have also talked with the Taylors.

While the main house had been carefully restored over the years, including at least three additions, Sophie Taylor said, the last surviving cabin had ultimately been neglected. Its preservation became the Taylors’ ultimate mission.

“When we purchased the house, a lot of the restoration work had already been done to the [main] house. There’s a bunch of other outbuildings here. Really everything had been touched, and this had not, and that was one of the reasons why — other than we fell in love with the house and the area — we felt a responsibility to restore the cabin, and so we’re in the process of figuring out how to do that, and we’re so happy that Preservation Virginia agreed that it was historically significant and worth saving,” Taylor said.

According to Harrison Daniel’s "Bedford County, Virginia, 1840-1860: the History of An Upper Piedmont County in the Late Antebellum Era," cited in an academic research project by Emily Parrow, enslaved people comprised 40% of Bedford County’s population by the late antebellum period. In her research, Parrow found that in Brown’s tax records, enslaved people were listed in the same category as horses, representing the widespread mentality of the era that the enslaved were property.

The cabin is “enormous,” Sophie Taylor said, “not at all what we would have expected a cabin to be.”

The two-story dwelling is a log cabin on a stone foundation, the same type of stone foundation on the main house, Sophie Taylor said. Built in a “dogtrot” or “saddlebag” style, relatively out of sight from the main house on lower ground, its four main rooms, once called "pens," are divided by a shared breezeway. Two stone chimneys run through the cabin’s roof at either end from the fireplaces inside. A wooden staircase leads to the second floor. Some roof beams are marked with Roman numerals, Sophie Taylor noted during a walk-through tour.

The only inhabitants of the cabin today are barn swallows and groundhogs.

Although the structure was well-built, the years and lack of preservation over the decades have inevitably taken a toll.

Sophie Taylor described the cabin as well-built but “crumbling.”

The north side of the cabin seems to have taken the brunt of weather and decay, Sophie Taylor said, particularly evident in the deteriorated wood. The roof was in danger of collapsing at one point, saved temporarily by being shored up. One of the stone chimneys appears to be in fine condition, but the second needs to come down and be rebuilt entirely, she added.

More than the cabin remains on the property as a testament to the land’s history. Sophie Taylor frequently finds various artifacts scattered around the grounds, remnants of the lives of those who lived there in centuries past.

“I find stuff around this cabin every day. I go for walks, and I’ll find a handmade button, or a bottle, shards of pottery and glass, shoe forms and old ice skates, just ridiculous amounts of stuff,” Sophie Taylor said.

Mike Taylor said he would like to investigate the rest of the property to check for other artifacts or outbuilding foundations.

"There’s a lot more history. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and it’s all worth it. We’re excited about doing it," he said.

The Taylors are still assessing the work to be done on restoring and preserving the cabin. No official cost estimate or plan of restoration has been figured yet, although Taylor said one person she has spoken with speculated the endeavor could easily cost anywhere from $30,000 to $60,000.

One possible option for restoration would be to deconstruct the cabin, then reconstruct it using salvageable logs and other original pieces in good enough condition, Sophie Taylor said. The couple plans to work with experts and professionals in history and construction to identify what needs to be done to restore the cabin to historical accuracy and stability.

“I’m sure these things were built by the enslaved. They were such incredible craftsmen,” Sophie Taylor said of the cabin and other outbuildings on the property. “I’m just astounded. I could stare at that building forever, and how custom everything was done. Not just the skill, but the math required, and the engineering required to build that cabin.”

To fund the restoration and preservation efforts, the Taylors are in the process of obtaining nonprofit status. This way, donations can be received and the family could be eligible to apply for certain grants aimed at preservation work.

With a growing network of friends and family, some of whom work in construction, the Taylors are confident the cabin can be saved if the necessary resources can be obtained.

“We just have a group that’s willing to assist if we can get real people in who know what they’re doing with historical restoration,” Sophie Taylor said.

Mike Taylor, a woodworker, is eager to get started as soon as possible, perhaps in league with a local acquaintance involved with lumber and a saw mill.

"I’ve got a full woodshop in that old barn across the way there, and I’m ready to go and do what needs to be done," he said.

In the meantime, the Taylors plan to continue researching to identify how to restore the cabin to its historical accuracy while piecing together more of the story of those who lived there.

“We really wanted the opportunity to take care of a historic place, and just sort of be the caretakers for however many years we’re given here, and see what we can do to keep things the same or better for a while,” Sophie Taylor said. “Our hope for this is that we can get it renovated, and then hopefully do something where we can get local school groups in, and let the local kids see, ‘Here’s the real history of Virginia.’”

