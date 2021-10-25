Former City Manager creates Good Karma in her community post retirement

Cyndi Lee, a fellow knitter and friend of Svrcek, said she always has about four different craft projects going at once and was practically drooling when she saw Good Karma Fibers.

“The yarn that she's made is really special and it's special for a couple reasons but for one, the yarn itself is kind of buoyant. It's squishy and soft so it feels nice but it's got body and that's kind of perfect for many things that one might want to knit, but the colors are really the magic,” Lee said. “So if you like color, you just feel like you're kind of taking a bath in these beautiful colors. It's almost like color therapy, its nourishing.”

She loves that she is supporting a local dyer and gets to pick up the yarn as soon as it’s ready.

“She calls it Good Karma Fibers and it feels like that to me, it’s just goodness,” she said. “With all the crap going on in our lives, she’s putting something really beautiful into our world. It’s organic, it’s natural and you can do something with your hands. It’s putting a heart-level activity and contribution out into the world in a very simple, quiet, personal way.”

Svrcek said she is excited to showcase her products soon at the Academy Center of the Arts Holiday Makers Market on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, as well as the Mistletoe Market at the Lynchburg Community Market on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

