Former Liberty diversity director sues school

“In November 2019, Mr. McLaurin’s supervisor told him that homophobia did not exist at Liberty University and that he and other members of the LGBTQIA+ community should be happy that Liberty ‘allowed’ them to be there,” the complaint reads.

McLaurin's complaint also states LU used his email and likeness without his consent to send out student invitations to a campus event for conservative influencer Candace Owen’s “Blexit” movement pushing Black people to leave the Democratic Party.

When offered the position of director of diversity retention in early 2020, McLaurin said he declined because of a pay disparity — offered $52,000 to take on more roles than his predecessor, a “cisgender Hispanic” person who was paid $60,000. Prior to that, he said he was “fulfilling the job duties of two vacant director roles” on the promise of a promotion but never received any additional compensation.

The students he worked with were part of what kept him going during that time, he said when reached for an interview this week, recalling walking with some students to LU's Office of Community Life to report discrimination they'd experienced, especially LGBTQ students — some fearing they'd be expelled.

“For me … no one else is really here advocating for these students and they need somebody,” McLaurin said.