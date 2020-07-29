Former Lynchburg city manager Kimball Payne named interim town manager in Amherst

Payne holds master’s degrees in planning and public administration from the University of Virginia and has served in active duty as a naval flight officer and retired as a commander in the naval reserves. His career in local government began in 1984 as the assistant administrator in Spotsylvania County. He was promoted three years later to the position of county administrator, a role he held for 14 years before starting his Lynchburg post in February 2001.

In Lynchburg Payne oversaw daily operations of more than a dozen departments and roughly 1,200 employees at the time of his retirement. The town of just more than 2,000 residents has about 30 town government employees, including part-time workers.

Payne said the year after he retired he facilitated a retreat for the Amherst Town Council and has had past conversations with Carter about the town. "I'll be picking her brain a lot," he said of serving in an interim capacity.

He has familiarity of the town and county's role in the Greater Lynchburg region and looks forward to getting to better know Amherst.

"I have plenty to learn about the community," Payne said.