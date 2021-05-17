Former Lynchburg mayor who took stance against racism dies at age 90

“Although everyone is talking about the schools, I can’t help but feel that they are not the real problem but are just a symptom of a much larger problem — that being the lack of understanding and trust between both Blacks and whites,” Dodd said in the opening of his speech.

He questioned the lack of representation of people of color in work positions in both the private and public sectors of the city; noted unequal opportunities for Black and white individuals; and observed the overall lack of trust between Black and white city residents as a major root of the problems. Dodd challenged the status quo and promised to work to build mutual respect and trust between the city’s Black and white residents.

“I think that we, as whites, must somehow believe that the Black man doesn’t trust us because for years we have been able to afford to be insensitive to his problems; if we are to have healing and reconciliation, we can no longer afford to be insensitive,” Dodd said in his speech. “We must set aside our defensiveness and take constructive steps to create a climate that will give Blacks and whites reason to trust each other.”

Dodd emphasized he was not indicting anyone but was speaking to himself. He appealed to his fellow councilors and other listeners to examine their own feelings and to help create a better environment for all in the city.