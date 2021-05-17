Former Lynchburg mayor who took stance against racism dies at age 90

Leighton Dodd, a former Lynchburg city councilman and mayor who just this month was recognized locally with a day named in his honor for his stance against racial inequality, died peacefully Sunday, his family said. He was 90 years old.
“My grandfather has been my idol for as long as I can remember,” said Morgan Hollister, Dodd’s granddaughter. “He was a humble, selfless, kind, genuine man who touched each and every individual he ever came in contact with.”
Born in Charlotte County, Dodd was one of 12 children. He was a veteran of the Korean War who joined the U.S. Army at age 17 and was awarded two Purple Hearts during his time in service. He attended Lynchburg College after returning from the war, graduating in 1956. Dodd was elected to city council in 1970 and served as mayor of Lynchburg from 1972 to 1976.
Ever engaged in the community, Dodd also served on the boards of Lynchburg College, the Salvation Army, the Lynchburg Chapter of the American Cancer Society and many other boards and committees. He retired from the banking industry in 1995, and after living in Hilton Head for a time, Dodd and his wife moved back to Lynchburg to be closer with family.
Shortly before his death, The News & Advance spoke with Dodd regarding a recent proclamation from Lynchburg City Council naming May 1, 2021, "Leighton B. Dodd Appreciation Day." The proclamation was inspired largely by a personal statement Dodd delivered before council in 1971 which openly expressed his stance that racism was wrong. The remarks came at a time of high racial tensions in the community, and Dodd was grieved to see such turmoil.
The impetus for Dodd's speech came when 70 students walked out of E.C. Glass High School one school day in 1971, protesting the then-principal's reportedly insensitive remarks and his refusal to recognize Black History Week. The protesting students were given an ultimatum — return to class, or leave the school. Forty students refused to return, according to research by Tom Tiller, professor emeritus of education and human development at the University of Lynchburg.
The turmoil deeply troubled Dodd, then a Lynchburg city councilman. After the walkout, Dodd knew he could not keep silent about racial tension he saw in his community. Dodd went out on a political limb to speak publicly about something he felt was wrong, something the city still wrestles with today.
In a time when racial justice and equity are at the forefront of activism and conversations are being held both nationwide and locally, Lynchburg City Council proclaimed May 1 “Leighton B. Dodd Appreciation Day” to honor Dodd, who used his platform to work toward furthering civil rights, racial equity and race relations in the 1970s and beyond.
“I was a little surprised at that, but very much appreciate it,” Dodd said of the proclamation. “...With everything going on back then, the city was blowing up because of racial inequality."
After spending time in deep self-examination, and conversing with — and listening to — community members on the issues, he delivered his five-page personal statement highlighting racial inequity before council on March 19, 1971.
“Although everyone is talking about the schools, I can’t help but feel that they are not the real problem but are just a symptom of a much larger problem — that being the lack of understanding and trust between both Blacks and whites,” Dodd said in the opening of his speech.
He questioned the lack of representation of people of color in work positions in both the private and public sectors of the city; noted unequal opportunities for Black and white individuals; and observed the overall lack of trust between Black and white city residents as a major root of the problems. Dodd challenged the status quo and promised to work to build mutual respect and trust between the city’s Black and white residents.
“I think that we, as whites, must somehow believe that the Black man doesn’t trust us because for years we have been able to afford to be insensitive to his problems; if we are to have healing and reconciliation, we can no longer afford to be insensitive,” Dodd said in his speech. “We must set aside our defensiveness and take constructive steps to create a climate that will give Blacks and whites reason to trust each other.”
Dodd emphasized he was not indicting anyone but was speaking to himself. He appealed to his fellow councilors and other listeners to examine their own feelings and to help create a better environment for all in the city.
While Dodd’s speech drew support and admiration from many, it earned him bitter ire from others. More than 100 letters were sent to Dodd commending his action, but some people so reviled his stance that they burned a cross in his yard. The incident was never resolved, Dodd said. Even so, he did not budge on his position.
This spring, Lynchburg Vice Mayor Beau Wright was reading through a copy of Lynch’s Ferry — a local historical journal — when a familiar name caught his eye: Tom Tiller, one of Wright's old neighbors.
Tiller’s lecture, called "Hearing Voices," was published in part by Lynch's Ferry. The lecture paralleled current national events surrounding racial justice movements — such as protests and activism spurred in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by police last year — with voices of civil rights activists, abolitionists, and Black historical figures of times past as the echoes of racism and the fight for racial justice linger. Tiller tied in local history of race relations, activism, and tensions — and Dodd’s remarks advocating for civil rights, challenging the status quo in Lynchburg, were included among those Tiller cited.
That grabbed Wright’s attention.
When Wright was thinking about running for city council, he said Dodd was one of the first individuals he went to about the possibility, knowing of Dodd’s reputation in the community as a committed civic leader. After reading Dodd’s 1971 five-page personal statement published in Lynch’s Ferry, Wright called the former mayor to express his admiration.
Then it occurred to him this year marked the 50th anniversary of the year Dodd delivered his pivotal speech advocating for civil rights and racial equity in the community.
“I think that the words of our leaders matter,” Wright said. “They can inspire the best and evoke the worst, and I think that Mayor Dodd used his position of leadership to say things that needed to be said, and that have left a really profound mark on Lynchburg in a really positive way.”
This year, in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd, a Black man in the custody of Minneapolis police, and activism by some local groups working toward achieving racial justice and understanding, Wright approached Mayor MaryJane Dolan and the city’s director of communications, Joann Martin, about issuing a proclamation in honor of the local leader and his faithful work toward civil rights.
“He took a very unpopular position at a time where it certainly wasn’t going to win you any friends, was potentially very unsafe for you to do that. But he took that risk, because, as he wrote in his remarks, it was the right thing to do,” Wright said.
Dolan, calling Dodd her friend and mentor, spoke highly of his legacy.
“Anything his hand touched he did so with insight, wisdom and willingness to hear all sides of a question,” she said.
The proclamation said Mayor Dodd “epitomized the words of Dr. [Martin] Luther King, Jr. who said, ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.’”
Lynchburg City Council has taken some tangible steps toward addressing race-related issues since Floyd's death, including voting to allocate $100,000 in the city budget for a full-time diversity, equity and inclusion strategist position, as well as money for DEI-focused training and citywide initiatives. Although the city budget has yet to be adopted, it was crafted to include the new position and trainings.
This latest step in budgeting, Wright noted, tackles one of the very subjects Dodd highlighted in his 1971 speech regarding a lack of diversity and representation among positions throughout the city.
“I think it’s telling that a lot of what Mayor Dodd was talking about in 1971 is still part of the conversation in 2021,” Wright said. “I think what he was talking about, his remarks, a lot of it is still really pertinent.”