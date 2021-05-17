 Skip to main content
Former Lynchburg mayor who took stance against racism dies at age 90
Former Lynchburg mayor who took stance against racism dies at age 90

Leighton Dodd, a former Lynchburg city councilman and mayor who just this month was recognized locally with a day named in his honor for his stance against racial inequality, died peacefully Sunday, his family said. He was 90 years old.

“My grandfather has been my idol for as long as I can remember,” said Morgan Hollister, Dodd’s granddaughter. “He was a humble, selfless, kind, genuine man who touched each and every individual he ever came in contact with.”

Born in Charlotte County, Dodd was one of 12 children. He was a veteran of the Korean War who joined the U.S. Army at age 17 and was awarded two Purple Hearts during his time in service. He attended Lynchburg College after returning from the war, graduating in 1956. Dodd was elected to city council in 1970 and served as mayor of Lynchburg from 1972 to 1976. 

Ever engaged in the community, Dodd also served on the boards of Lynchburg College, the Salvation Army, the Lynchburg Chapter of the American Cancer Society and many other boards and committees. He retired from the banking industry in 1995, and after living in Hilton Head for a time, Dodd and his wife moved back to Lynchburg to be closer with family.

Shortly before his death, The News & Advance spoke with Dodd regarding a recent proclamation from Lynchburg City Council naming May 1, 2021, "Leighton B. Dodd Appreciation Day." The proclamation was inspired largely by a personal statement Dodd delivered before council in 1971 which openly expressed his stance that racism was wrong. The remarks came at a time of high racial tensions in the community, and Dodd was grieved to see such turmoil. 

The impetus for Dodd's speech came when 70 students walked out of E.C. Glass High School one school day in 1971, protesting the then-principal's reportedly insensitive remarks and his refusal to recognize Black History Week. The protesting students were given an ultimatum — return to class, or leave the school. Forty students refused to return, according to research by Tom Tiller, professor emeritus of education and human development at the University of Lynchburg.

Leighton B. Dodd

Leighton B. Dodd of Lynchburg, a former city council member and mayor during the 1970s. 

The turmoil deeply troubled Dodd, then a Lynchburg city councilman. After the walkout, Dodd knew he could not keep silent about racial tension he saw in his community. Dodd went out on a political limb to speak publicly about something he felt was wrong, something the city still wrestles with today.

In a time when racial justice and equity are at the forefront of activism and conversations are being held both nationwide and locally, Lynchburg City Council proclaimed May 1 “Leighton B. Dodd Appreciation Day” to honor Dodd, who used his platform to work toward furthering civil rights, racial equity and race relations in the 1970s and beyond.

“I was a little surprised at that, but very much appreciate it,” Dodd said of the proclamation. “...With everything going on back then, the city was blowing up because of racial inequality."

After spending time in deep self-examination, and conversing with — and listening to — community members on the issues, he delivered his five-page personal statement highlighting racial inequity before council on March 19, 1971.

“Although everyone is talking about the schools, I can’t help but feel that they are not the real problem but are just a symptom of a much larger problem — that being the lack of understanding and trust between both Blacks and whites,” Dodd said in the opening of his speech.

He questioned the lack of representation of people of color in work positions in both the private and public sectors of the city; noted unequal opportunities for Black and white individuals; and observed the overall lack of trust between Black and white city residents as a major root of the problems. Dodd challenged the status quo and promised to work to build mutual respect and trust between the city’s Black and white residents.

“I think that we, as whites, must somehow believe that the Black man doesn’t trust us because for years we have been able to afford to be insensitive to his problems; if we are to have healing and reconciliation, we can no longer afford to be insensitive,” Dodd said in his speech. “We must set aside our defensiveness and take constructive steps to create a climate that will give Blacks and whites reason to trust each other.”

Dodd emphasized he was not indicting anyone but was speaking to himself. He appealed to his fellow councilors and other listeners to examine their own feelings and to help create a better environment for all in the city.

While Dodd’s speech drew support and admiration from many, it earned him bitter ire from others. More than 100 letters were sent to Dodd commending his action, but some people so reviled his stance that they burned a cross in his yard. The incident was never resolved, Dodd said. Even so, he did not budge on his position.

This spring, Lynchburg Vice Mayor Beau Wright was reading through a copy of Lynch’s Ferry — a local historical journal — when a familiar name caught his eye: Tom Tiller, one of Wright's old neighbors. 

Tiller’s lecture, called "Hearing Voices," was published in part by Lynch's Ferry. The lecture paralleled current national events surrounding racial justice movements — such as protests and activism spurred in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by police last year — with voices of civil rights activists, abolitionists, and Black historical figures of times past as the echoes of racism and the fight for racial justice linger. Tiller tied in local history of race relations, activism, and tensions — and Dodd’s remarks advocating for civil rights, challenging the status quo in Lynchburg, were included among those Tiller cited.

That grabbed Wright’s attention.

When Wright was thinking about running for city council, he said Dodd was one of the first individuals he went to about the possibility, knowing of Dodd’s reputation in the community as a committed civic leader. After reading Dodd’s 1971 five-page personal statement published in Lynch’s Ferry, Wright called the former mayor to express his admiration.

Then it occurred to him this year marked the 50th anniversary of the year Dodd delivered his pivotal speech advocating for civil rights and racial equity in the community.

“I think that the words of our leaders matter,” Wright said. “They can inspire the best and evoke the worst, and I think that Mayor Dodd used his position of leadership to say things that needed to be said, and that have left a really profound mark on Lynchburg in a really positive way.”

This year, in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd, a Black man in the custody of Minneapolis police, and activism by some local groups working toward achieving racial justice and understanding, Wright approached Mayor MaryJane Dolan and the city’s director of communications, Joann Martin, about issuing a proclamation in honor of the local leader and his faithful work toward civil rights.

“He took a very unpopular position at a time where it certainly wasn’t going to win you any friends, was potentially very unsafe for you to do that. But he took that risk, because, as he wrote in his remarks, it was the right thing to do,” Wright said.

Dolan, calling Dodd her friend and mentor, spoke highly of his legacy.

“Anything his hand touched he did so with insight, wisdom and willingness to hear all sides of a question,” she said.

The proclamation said Mayor Dodd “epitomized the words of Dr. [Martin] Luther King, Jr. who said, ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.’”

Lynchburg City Council has taken some tangible steps toward addressing race-related issues since Floyd's death, including voting to allocate $100,000 in the city budget for a full-time diversity, equity and inclusion strategist position, as well as money for DEI-focused training and citywide initiatives. Although the city budget has yet to be adopted, it was crafted to include the new position and trainings.

This latest step in budgeting, Wright noted, tackles one of the very subjects Dodd highlighted in his 1971 speech regarding a lack of diversity and representation among positions throughout the city.

“I think it’s telling that a lot of what Mayor Dodd was talking about in 1971 is still part of the conversation in 2021,” Wright said. “I think what he was talking about, his remarks, a lot of it is still really pertinent.”

Full text of Leighton Dodd's 1971 remarks to Lynchburg City Council, provided by Lynch's Ferry magazine:

In the past few weeks, I have heard from many different sources — newspapers, radios, T.V., parents, and students — about problems relating to our schools. Although everyone is talking about the schools, I can’t help but feel that they are not the real problem but are just a symptom of a much larger problem — that being the lack of understanding and trust between both blacks and whites.

No, the schools are not the problem, but they are the battleground. Isn’t it sad when we reach the point where we use our children to fight our battles because our prejudices won’t let us do it?

All of us are aware of the crisis involving the schools and the black and white community. Like many of you, I have tried to find some perspective that would help; but I just end up with frustration and a sense that the problem is so complex, it seems hopeless. I have spent the last few weeks thinking, talking, and probing, trying to find some solution.

I still don’t have the solution; but I believe for the first time, I am beginning to recognize the problem. 

I began recently to focus away from the problem on the larger scale and tried to listen and understand the problem as it related to me as a person. What I am about to say are the opinions and feelings of just one person — MYSELF. It is really an effort to try to share with you what I have felt these past weeks.

It began when I realized that I’ve been asking myself all the wrong questions: 

(1) Why do black people have to demand so much?

(2) Why can’t they be satisfied with what many of us are trying to do?

(3) Is a militant core of adults behind all the trouble?

Instead of all these usual questions, which most white people ask, I tried to ask another one.

(1) Why is there no trust?

(2) Why doesn’t the black community trust the white community?

This is the real question. Only when we recognize this can we try to answer without being so defensive. I think I have finally answered, in my own mind at least, this question — Why is there no trust?

The black community has been talking about equal-job opportunities for years. I have listened to the words, but I have never really heard. For example: I work for one of the most open and aggressive banking organizations you could hope to find anywhere. We have hired a number of blacks; but we still don’t have a single black officer, nor do any of the other four banks in Lynchburg. You can say, well you are an officer of that bank, why don’t you do something about it.

That’s simple, I just never really considered it my problem.

We don’t have to look far for other examples. Our local newspapers and T.V. station are always telling us what is wrong — and what is right — with our community, frequently from different points of view; but it’s interesting to note that neither of them has a black reporter nor a black announcer.

I use these examples only because they seem to be so visible. I am not saying this is discrimination, but the results are the same. Let me give you another example. Although I have heard each Councilman, myself included, sit up here and say there is no discrimination in hiring in city government, however, after all of these years, there is still no black in City Hall and only one black city fireman out of a total of ninety-six. Maybe this is not discrimination; but if I were a black, in all honesty, I would have my doubts.

We, as whites, always say that when a qualified black man applies, he is given an equal chance. That is not enough, because of the lack of trust, frequently, the black man does not apply; and sometimes, even if he does, in my opinion, always he isn’t always given an equal chance. This is why

there is no trust! But more important, I feel we have been so insensitive to the local black talent that we could, with imagination, put to use. 

In the past ten years, we have gone out of the city on three different occasions to hire a school superintendent. Yet, right in our midst, we were fortunate to have a man who was eminently qualified. Mr. Seay, who is now serving on City Council. I might have understood his saying no so he could stay closer to the students as a principal; but we didn’t even ask; and that oversight, that lack of sensitivity to available talent helps one answer the question: Why is there no trust?

There are other reasons why the black community does not trust the white community. A retired black gentleman, who is a customer of the bank I work for, has been trying for about eighteen months to buy a brick house in a good neighborhood. He has the money to pay for it, yet for some reason, he hasn’t been able to find a house. It is hard for me to believe that if this man were white that he wouldn’t have been able to find a house by now.

What I am saying in a very personal way is that I have assumed that progress between blacks and whites was someone else’s problem. I have not taken advantage of the opportunities really within my reach to help.

I think that we, as whites, must somehow believe that the black man doesn’t trust us because for years we have been able to afford to be insensitive to his problems; if we are to have healing and reconciliation, we can no longer afford to be insensitive. We must set aside our defensiveness and take constructive steps to create a climate that will give blacks and whites reason to trust each other.

I do not mean my remarks here tonight to be an indictment except for one person — me. What I have been saying tonight is a result of much thought and self-analysis. What I have tried to express to you are my feelings on what I consider a very important problem.

Maybe if each of us, as individuals, as citizens, and yes, even as Councilmen would examine our feelings — our feelings, not our thoughts — toward each other, I’m convinced we would recognize the many opportunities that have passed us by to improve ourselves — and our city. I am convinced we could change the racial climate within our city to one of mutual trust.

Perhaps this is too vague — too general — there is certainly no clear program; and I have not dwelled at all on the other side of the coin, the lack of trust in us as whites of the black community — afraid if we give in on one demand, we shall be overrun with demands — fear of trusting your leadership while asking you to trust ours.

Certainly this is a key factor in our problem, but tonight I have tried to say that I understand your lack of trust in us — and will as an individual and as a Councilman, try to restore that trust.

It is a difficult road. We have much to undo and much to redo; but I am optimistic about our future, and I hope you can accept these stumbling expressions as simply a feeling.

I heard Flip Wilson say the other night when talking to a white guest on his show something that is very apropos for us here tonight. I quote — “We may have come over on different ships, but we are all in the same boat now.” End quote. Since we are all in the same boat, if we sink, we all sink — I don’t intend to sink. No one needs to sink. Only by being totally honest with each other and with ourselves can we create mutual trust. This is what I have tried to begin here tonight.

