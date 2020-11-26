Former quarry provides natural backdrop for Lynchburg home

A drive down Lynchburg’s Quarry Road reflects a typical city neighborhood with nice houses and manicured lawns, ending in what appears to be a wooded cul-de-sac.
But at the end of the street, down a gravel driveway, sits a home unlike all the others.
The home of Rudy and Lynell Hilt, which they share with Rudy’s sister Suzanne Christensen and her husband Chris, is perched in an abandoned rock quarry.
Exposed rock from turn-of-the-century mining operations creates almost a bowl cradling a house that blends into its surroundings with its wood shake siding and its trim in greens and reds.
The home was built in two parts — the first half was constructed as a passive solar house in 1981 and the second half was completed in 2018, which essentially doubled the space.
A long wooden bridge leads from the parking area to the second floor, which serves as the main living area of the home, with bedrooms in the third floor and workspace in the first floor.
The long wooden bridge takes visitors from the parking area over the gulf created from the mining operations to the front door, which leads to a foyer with the Hilts’ front door to the right and the Christensens’ to the left. The Hilts live in the original construction, with the Christensens occupying the addition the Hilts constructed after they purchased the house in 2015.
The property once served as the Peakland Quarry, active throughout the 1800s, where crews mined hornblende gneiss. The stone was popular for foundations, retaining walls, and made a good road bed when crushed.
The quarry closed in the 1930s and in the decades that followed a neighborhood sprung up. The end lot where the operations took place, though, was considered undesirable for building a home.
The property remained unoccupied until 1979, making its caves a favorite play spot for the neighborhood children.
“Everybody I run into that grew up in this area says, ‘Oh, we used to play in the quarry,’” Rudy said, adding they’ve found old rusted out BB guns and other toys abandoned there.
Bill and Nancy Young, professors at what then was known as Lynchburg College, owned property down the street when they decided to build the house in the quarry.
The Youngs wanted to create a passive solar house, built to capture and use the heat of a sunny day. Unlike an active solar house which converts sun rays into electricity, a passive solar house uses east-west facing glass to capture light and heat. It has to be situated at the perfect angle and height to capture the sunshine — in this instance positioned on a pedestal anchored to the quarry floor.
Architect Hal Craddock designed the home. Construction was completed in 1981, and designs for the house received recognition from the Virginia Society of the American Institute of Architects for identifying energy conservation ideas in buildings.
The Hilts have a rendering of the original layout of the two-bedroom home and a list of the people and the corporations who owned the property since 1836, familiar names in the Hill City such as Langhorne and Glass.
Its quiet, tucked-away setting attracts all kinds of wildlife to the property. Lynell said a fox was born right outside and deer frequent the area.
The original section of the home features a two-story solarium, which Lynell says is quite steamy in the summer but is a cozy place to sit in the winter.
The solarium initially was designed with five metal drainage culverts spanning vertically from the pedestal up through to the second floor of the solarium. Each was filled with 500 gallons of water to serve as a heat collector to absorb the sun’s warmth and radiate it back into the house even on cold, dark days. Those metal pipes began to leak, though, so the Hilts removed them.
“We have plans to redo this room as our next project, and we’ll have more defined screening and stuff out there so we won’t get as much sun in spring,” Rudy said. “In the wintertime, this is amazing. You can come out here and it’s like 80 degrees in here and 40 or 30 degrees outside — it’s really comfy.”
Dividing the sitting room and the dining room is a five-foot-high stone hearth surrounding a wood stove for additional winter heat.
The Hilts’ home is filled with art, from Rudy’s paintings to Lynell’s pottery to the furniture they have crafted, such as the square table that seats eight comfortably in the dining room.
The main living floor also consists of a sunny reading nook, a den for watching television, and a kitchen that looks out over the quarry.
“[The Youngs] had a lot of books, because they were both teachers and read a lot, so ... we didn’t change anything but we just put up all my photographs with all the families and everything so there’s a neat little place,” Lynell said of the reading nook.
Lynell crafted some shadowboxes, one of which displays items that Rudy’s father, a violin maker, kept in his workspace. Rudy believes his passion for woodworking came from his father.
Inset alongside the front door are tiles in reds, yellows and dark greys with reliefs of frogs and cattails. Lynell made the tiles to reflect the custom homes Rudy built when the couple lived in Arizona.
A large deck extends from the rear of the house and surrounds a 50-year-old sycamore tree.
“We couldn’t get rid of it,” Rudy said of the tree when deck construction began. “We didn’t want to get rid of it.”
The home sits on 3.5 acres intersected by three streams.
The two sides of the home blend seamlessly, all connected under one roof.
“My husband designed all this,” Lynell said of the addition.
Building the Christensens’ side of the house, though, was quite an ordeal, she said, as the large concrete trucks and other big equipment were difficult to get into the remnants of the old quarry. The Christensens’ side features a large kitchen with marble countertops, a rich brown-veined marble the Hilts were fond of using in their Arizona homes. Once easy to come by, it’s much harder to find now, Rudy said.
“I had to beg, borrow and steal to try to find somebody to get me a slab,” Rudy said. “... I couldn’t get it anywhere here.”
A living room and Chris’s office also occupy that first floor, the office set off from the rest of the space by a pair of glass doors the couple lined in a sort of contact paper that gives the translucent appearance of stained glass.
The stairwell to the bedrooms and bath upstairs is lit by a large stained glass chandelier with pops of red and orange, and a round window.
Living together but in their own space has been a good experience for both couples.
“Little surprises show up on our kitchen table, like cookies and cakes,” Rudy said, noting Suzanne’s propensity and talent for baking.
The Christensens moved from Florida, and Suzanne remembers the first Christmas they were in the new space and learned they would have company for the holiday.
“Oh my gosh, we unpacked so fast, you wouldn’t believe it and I tried to make it look pretty good...” Suzanne said with a chuckle. “So I just shoved stuff on shelves. It was hysterical. But we had such a wonderful time.”
Amid the pandemic, Lynell said living alongside the Christensens has been refreshing.
“We were all here together so we had somebody to be with the whole time,” Suzanne added. “We just feel so fortunate because we don’t feel isolated from the people we talk to.”
Rudy, owner of Rudy Hilt Designs, found a niche in the Hill City in interior design work, including the design of Bootleggers restaurant on the lower Bluffwalk as well as residential properties. In his work, he sees a desire and a need for multiple generations of a family to live together and has found himself designing more places with that concept in mind.
The Hilts, with the help of the Christensens, began manicuring the property about four years ago.
“It was so thick you couldn’t see anything,” Rudy said. “Chris has been manicuring and taking his time selecting trees, and trying to open up a few more spots so we can have some more sunlight, but it was literally under things to be able get [to the house] — pine branches down over your head. When you finally get to the house, you go, ‘I think it’s in there somewhere.’”
Chris said it will take about three more seasons of hard work to get the property looking the way they envision it.
“It’s just a lovely location,” he said.
“We love it,” Suzanne added. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere but as soon as you leave the driveway...”
The reason the Hilts came to Lynchburg was to settle near Lynell’s family. She was born in Central Virginia and the couple married here.
The Hilts first lived in a downtown loft for a while before they had decided whether they would remain in Lynchburg. Soon they were taken by the city’s Southern charms and its arts scene, so they decided to look for a house. Lynell learned of the property from a friend right as it came on the market.
“She had been here and she said, ‘I think you guys would love this. It’s just so you,’” Lynell said.
Rudy said they looked at another house down the street and were considering making an offer at the time.
“I wasn’t a fan of it,” he said. “She liked it. It was more her style. I always wanted to be in the woods. I wanted to be in the country. I would have moved somewhere toward Bedford, but she wants to be in the city so this was an amazing opportunity. We’ve got privacy and we’ve got two minutes to Kroger.”
The quarry house reminded the couple of the first house Rudy ever built, tucked in its scenic wooded setting.
Rudy would say his design creativity first manifested itself at age 20, when he designed a home his father was building, but Suzanne disagrees.
“He’s been the most creative person I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Suzanne said. “When I was a little kid, growing up with him was an adventure. ... The summers were amazing because every summer was a new adventure.”
Both couples have settled into a comfortable life together.
“We like moving out here because, you know, we feel it’s charming,” Rudy said. “It’s close to stores and great medical care, and everything is so handy and close, and of course the taxes are reasonable.”
PHOTOS: Former quarry provides natural backdrop for Lynchburg home
A drive down Lynchburg’s Quarry Road reflects a typical city neighborhood with nice house and manicured lawns, ending in what appears to be a wooded cul-de-sac.
But at the end of the street, down a gravel driveway sits a home unlike all the others.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.