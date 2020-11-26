Former quarry provides natural backdrop for Lynchburg home

The Christensens moved from Florida, and Suzanne remembers the first Christmas they were in the new space and learned they would have company for the holiday.

“Oh my gosh, we unpacked so fast, you wouldn’t believe it and I tried to make it look pretty good...” Suzanne said with a chuckle. “So I just shoved stuff on shelves. It was hysterical. But we had such a wonderful time.”

Amid the pandemic, Lynell said living alongside the Christensens has been refreshing.

“We were all here together so we had somebody to be with the whole time,” Suzanne added. “We just feel so fortunate because we don’t feel isolated from the people we talk to.”

Rudy, owner of Rudy Hilt Designs, found a niche in the Hill City in interior design work, including the design of Bootleggers restaurant on the lower Bluffwalk as well as residential properties. In his work, he sees a desire and a need for multiple generations of a family to live together and has found himself designing more places with that concept in mind.

The Hilts, with the help of the Christensens, began manicuring the property about four years ago.