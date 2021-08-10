Former Timberlake Dixie Youth treasurer to serve 8 days for embezzlement

The former treasurer of Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball was sentenced Monday to just more than a week in jail after pleading guilty to embezzling from the organization.

April Lynn Mathews, 53, was charged with two counts each of felony embezzlement and obtaining money under false pretenses. She pleaded guilty Monday in Lynchburg Circuit Court to two downgraded counts of misdemeanor embezzlement.

Mathews and her husband, Richard, both of Forest, had access to the nonprofit league’s accounts and used them for personal purchases between 2017 and 2018, according to evidence in their cases and in search warrants. Some money was used for a different youth travel baseball club that Richard Mathews managed.

Board members for the league started noticing financial discrepancies in the summer of 2018 and went to the Lynchburg Police Department with their concerns in the fall. Both April and Richard Mathews were charged in November 2018.

Richard Mathews, who was president of the league at the time of the embezzlement, pleaded guilty to two of his charges and paid $30,000 in restitution before being sentenced to 100 hours of community service in the fall.