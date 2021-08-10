Former Timberlake Dixie Youth treasurer to serve 8 days for embezzlement

The former treasurer of Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball was sentenced Monday to just more than a week in jail after pleading guilty to embezzling from the organization.
April Lynn Mathews, 53, was charged with two counts each of felony embezzlement and obtaining money under false pretenses. She pleaded guilty Monday in Lynchburg Circuit Court to two downgraded counts of misdemeanor embezzlement.
Mathews and her husband, Richard, both of Forest, had access to the nonprofit league’s accounts and used them for personal purchases between 2017 and 2018, according to evidence in their cases and in search warrants. Some money was used for a different youth travel baseball club that Richard Mathews managed.
Board members for the league started noticing financial discrepancies in the summer of 2018 and went to the Lynchburg Police Department with their concerns in the fall. Both April and Richard Mathews were charged in November 2018.
Richard Mathews, who was president of the league at the time of the embezzlement, pleaded guilty to two of his charges and paid $30,000 in restitution before being sentenced to 100 hours of community service in the fall.
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress said that was the restitution owed between both cases. He said Richard Mathews did most of the embezzling from the league and it was important to the league’s current leadership that April Mathews receive active jail time even though she has no criminal history.
April Mathews was sentenced to four days in jail on each of the two charges, which court records indicate she’ll be reporting to start serving in early September. A call to her attorney was not returned as of press time.
Dwayne Marshall, current president of Timberlake Dixie Youth, said the league is glad the legal saga is over so it can continue providing a positive and fun team environment for children.
“This has been a long judicial process over the past three years, but our parents, players, and business community have supported us all along the way,” he said in an emailed statement.