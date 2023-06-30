BEDFORD — A building that formerly served as a Wells Fargo bank in Centertown Bedford is now zoned to house 37 mini-storage units in the basement.

Bedford Town Council on Tuesday approved a conditional use permit allowing the storage units at the site at 101 North Bridge St. Council’s approval included a condition the units must be enclosed and not visible from the street.

The only alterations to the vacant building on a busy corner of downtown Bedford is an exterior roll-up door at the rear and added interior space dividers that can be removed if needed, according to the application.

Councilor Darren Shoen said a concern the town’s planning commission raised in its review of the permit was setting a precedent for conversion of downtown basements. He said the former bank site is “uniquely situated” for the storage units use and visibility from the street was his main concern.

“These are going to be indoors and enclosed,” Shoen said. “The way it’s being set up it would seem to me you really don’t even know there were storage facilities in there.”

He said the condition of requiring enclosed units and no visibility from the street is important for other similar requests that may come forward.

“And I don’t know if we want the proliferation of visible storage facilities in Centertown,” Shoen said.

Vice Mayor C.G. Stanley said the new storage units could be used for attorneys in town who need places to store files. Mayor Tim Black said the storage units also could be useful as more people move into the town, referencing apartments in upper levels of downtown buildings and planned apartments at the former Bedford Middle School on Longwood Avenue.

“We’re trying to push downtown living,” Black said. “With all this new residential kind of development in downtown, it may make sense for them to have a place to store a bike or a kayak because they’re probably not going to have much storage in their apartment.”

Also during the meeting, council voted to direct the town attorney to petition for a special called election in November where all seven seats will be on the ballot. The measure is needed due to the town’s boundaries being expanded July 1 to take in more areas as part of the agreement to revert Bedford from a city to a town, which took effect in July 2013.

The annexation of new land into the town caused fierce opposition from some affected residents who will have to pay more taxes. The boundary adjustment will increase the town’s population by more than 5%, which town officials said requires an election to be held based on state code.