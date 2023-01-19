Four injured in shooting at Lynchburg apartment

Four people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at The Timbers Apartments in Lynchburg.

Lynchburg Police were called to the apartments at 3320 Old Forest Road for a report of shots fired at 9:27 p.m., according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release. While officers were on the way, a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.

The investigation shows two groups of people were shooting at each other in the parking lot of the apartments, the release states. Two people — a man and a women — left scene in a vehicle and later called 911 from the 2800 block of Linkhorne Drive. Both had been shot. They were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two more men were shot in the incident, and were found at the scene of the shooting, according to the release. They were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries and are listed in critical condition.

Three people were detailed by police for questions but no arrests have been made as of Thursday morning, the release states.

LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensic Units responded to help with the investigation. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, according to the release. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.