Fourth body found after Rockfish River incident

The body of one of two missing people was found Friday in the Rockfish River, more than a month after the vehicle in which the pair were riding was found submerged in the river, Virginia State Police said.

State police divers had been looking for the bodies of a 12-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man since they were alerted to the vehicle in the Rockfish River, near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Schuyler, on Dec. 27.

Authorities previously recovered the body of Pharoah Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, inside the vehicle; the bodies of Christopher Doss, 17, of Arrington, and Jasiah Davis, 11, of Arrington, were located on the riverbank, according to police.

Doss was an 11th-grade student at Amherst County High School and Doss was a sixth-grader at Amherst Middle School.

Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of three of the passengers, while the fourth passenger was a friend, police have said.

Police have said it appears the driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner attempted to cross the Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane but was swept away by the strong current. The crossing is on private property. Police still are working to determine when the vehicle was washed into the river.

Dive teams will return to the river to resume the search for the final missing person this week, VSP said. The body found Friday was taken to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy and positive identification.