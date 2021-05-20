Free Clinic opens up satellite location in Bedford

The Free Clinic of Central Virginia has opened a satellite office in the town of Bedford to provide easier access to health care for uninsured patients in that area with low incomes.

Located at 104 Center St., the clinic is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., though the Free Clinic is “eager” to expand its hours once word spreads and more patients seek appointments, according to Ula Kauppi, the clinic's director of development. The Free Clinic focuses on providing care to uninsured or underinsured adults who make less than 250% of federal poverty level guidelines.

The clinic’s downtown Lynchburg location already serves a number of patients who live in Bedford County, Kauppi said, and is contacting those people to offer them the chance to switch locations.

The new Bedford clinic will offer primary care, behavioral health services, eye care and COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a news release. Dental care will be offered at the Lynchburg clinic.

Kauppi said the Free Clinic anticipates adding other services as demand grows and is working on creating a Bedford-area referral network for specialty care services.

Anyone interested in becoming a new patient can call the Bedford clinic at (540) 707-5500 or the Lynchburg clinic at (434) 847-5866.

- Rachel Mahoney

