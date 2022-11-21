Free grease recycling kits offered in Lynchburg area

With the Thanksgiving holiday this week, many might plan to enjoy a feast — and with that feast likely will come some grease.

In anticipation of the holiday season's festivities, the Bedford Regional Water Authority and Lynchburg Water Resources are giving out free grease disposal kits to help area residents properly contain and dispose of this grease to help prevent buildup in pipes and contamination of streams, forests, and yards due to sewer line overflows.

In a joint news release, the organizations listed a number of locations where area residents can pick up — and in some cases, drop off — at-home grease recycling kits.

The initiative is meant to help keep community piping clean, and protect the environment, according to the news release. Proper recycling and disposal of cooking oils, fats, and grease help prevent build-up in sewer pipes that can lead to “fatbergs,” or blockages that can cause overflows, contamination of the environment, and costly problems.

The kits include a funnel, dish scraper, sponge, and can lid, as well as informational hand-outs explaining how to use the kits and properly dispose of grease collected, according to the news release.

“These kits provide our community with the information and tools they need to protect our infrastructure and environment, right at the kitchen sink,” said Tim Mitchell, director of Lynchburg Water Resources, in the news release. “We encourage the community to practice proper grease disposal methods during the holiday season and year-round.”

The kits are the result of a collaborative community effort, with partnerships with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, Bedford County Waste Management, Lynchburg Community Market, and Bedford Christian Ministries, according to the news release.

Kits can be picked up at the following locations: Lynchburg Community Market; Lynchburg Parks and Rec neighborhood centers; Templeton Center; Lynchburg College Hill Water Treatment Plant; Lynchburg Regional Water Resources Recovery Facility; Bedford Regional Water Authority Administration Building; Bedford Regional Water Authority Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility; and Bedford Christian Ministries.

Some locations will offer pick-up and disposal of kits year-round, and others during the holiday season only.

More information can be found online at: lynchburgva.gov/enjoy-feast-recycle-grease; or brwa.com/your-brwa/environment-innovation/grease-fats-recycling-frog/