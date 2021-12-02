French flavors abound in winery themed Lynchburg Airbnb

Blood, sweat, tears and bit of imagination has transformed Jonah Guelzo’s 1964 Lynchburg house into a modern feeling, French winery inspired Airbnb.
This is Jonah’s second Airbnb in the Lynchburg area, the first one, finished earlier this year, invites guests to relax with an in-home movie theater experience. Though he hopes it will appeal to most people, Jonah said the winery inspired stay is geared more toward the female demographic.
“[Example], let’s have a girls’ weekend, or I want to book this for my hubby and me,” Jonah said. “…Something very relaxing, something that still has cool entertainment aspects, but switching things up with the décor.”
When Jonah and his wife Hannah first bought the house, it was in “bad shape” with small rooms and older features such as wood paneling, wallpaper, and a Pepto Bismol pink bathroom. Now, guests see a more open concept with a German schmeared decorative fireplace and custom-built wine wall right as they enter the house.
Through the sitting area is a “photo booth” room with custom lighting, and a balloon arch framing the faux greenery wall and vintage-looking bench. This room opens into a newly remodeled kitchen with custom wood accents done by Jonah.
Beyond the kitchen is a space that originally was the home’s carport but has since been enclosed. It now features a large wooden dining table made with antique wood from the home renovation project of Jonah’s brother, Jeremiah Guelzo. The dining room also features a side table made from an 1800’s piano and a wine tap disguised in an old wine barrel.
Sliding glass doors reveal an expansive backyard complete with grill and firepit for guests to enjoy.
This Airbnb project began in 2019 when Jonah and Hannah bought the house, he said. From the start, they were able to accomplish a lot but then had to shift focus when COVID-19 hit in 2020.
“So instead of … paying a lot of money for other people to do things, there was a shift [where I had] to learn how to do all this stuff myself,” Jonah said.
Throughout the remodeling process, Jonah said he gained confidence as he was able to figure out and complete one project after another.
“I enlisted the help of key people along the way, especially my brother,” Jonah said. “There aren’t many things that make me nervous or afraid now, which is nice. It was hell but it’s nice in the sense of, I’m not afraid of the next step …”
Jonah said he enjoys woodworking, and custom wooden accents can be seen throughout the house, including handmade bedframes in each of the three bedrooms.
Hannah played a key role in designing and decorating the bedrooms, Jonah said. Each room is loosely themed after a famous French figure: Joan of Arc, Napoleon Bonaparte, and Marie Antoinette. A portrait corresponding to the name on the door hangs in the room amidst clean modern lines and pops of color.
“You go girl” is splashed across Joan of Arc’s portrait in neon letters while Napoleon Bonaparte’s portrait boldly states “The world is yours,” further lightening the mood of each room
“The main thing was, what are some fun historical change movers in history,” Jonah said. “Just to have a little flair in each room that way, and we like the idea of ‘let’s not be too serious with it,’”
The way the house currently stands is what Jonah considers the 1.0 version of the Airbnb. Over time they hope to add additional fun features such as an outdoor movie projector and a secret activity that guests would discover when they checked in.
“A few extra little tidbits inside and then plenty of extra opportunity to evolve the space out here,” Jonah said. “…I think that’ll do pretty well.”
PHOTOS: French flavors abound in winery themed Lynchburg Airbnb
