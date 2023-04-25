A brewery, restaurant and farm all in one, Camp Trapezium has been an attraction on Union Hill Road in Amherst since opening its doors for business in June 2021.

Dylan York fully knows the grounds of the former mill that was restored in recent years, coming on board recently as the site’s farm manager. A brewer for the past 10 years who has long had a passion for food, the Charlottesville native said he was excited to bring his expertise into running a Permaculture farm on the property.

In his role, York plants crops, grows produce that provides an array of ingredients for the restaurant’s kitchen, arranges firewood for the brick-oven pizza operation and for the Airbnb home on site and performs landscaping duties. He lives in a house on the grounds and manages the farm and its peaches, pears, apples, raspberries, blackberries, watermelons, pumpkins, onions and other vegetables while also giving tours of the property.

“We’re trying to get people up on the farm,” York said. “A lot of them don’t know that we have a 2-acre Permaculture farm right up the hill.”

Permaculture is an agricultural system or method that seeks to integrate human activity with natural surroundings so as to create highly efficient self-sustaining ecosystems, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary’s website.

York’s brewing experience also is fruitful in recipes for the craft beer and providing the ingredients.

“I kind of know what the brewers are looking for,” York said.

After a winter hiatus, Camp Trapezium reopened April 1 and set up the property with self-guided tours that allows visitors to observe much of the business’s inner workings. Parents and their children like the outdoors, the creek that runs through the property and are drawn to walking the grounds, he said.

“We’ve got all this open space and just want people to explore,” York said. “I’m still learning the importance of this property. Everyone I talk to has a story.”

York said he’s heard from many local residents who remember the former Amherst Milling Co., a staple of the community and one of the last remaining working mills in the state that sold to Waukeshaw Development, Inc., a Petersburg company, in summer 2017. People have told him of getting cold melon out of the ice house, crossing the property to fish while skipping school and getting chased by geese as their parents brought feed in the mill, among many others.

“It’s cool to see how many stories come from this property,” York said.

He spent a few years in Vermont, where he met his wife, Zoe, and moved back to Virginia where he worked at a brewery in Richmond. Missing the mountains of Central Virginia, he and his family moved to Amherst and his three-year-old daughter loves the farm and brewery, which is her playground, he said.

“I just thought it was magical,” he said of being drawn to the art of brewing. “The further I got into it, the more there was to learn.

His passion for microbiology also led to learning different farming techniques.

A stage has been installed in the outdoor beer garden with rows of picnic tables and a circular fire pit area for live music. York said when weather is good many patrons dine or drink outdoors and soak in the views, including the historic water wheel.

“The mill is absolutely fascinating but so is the entire property,” York said. “A lot like the mill, the further you look into it the more fascinating stuff you find.”

The mill’s upper floors are preserved with equipment from its operation as an agricultural center for the community. Dave McCormack, owner of Waukeshaw Development, has said his goal was to restore it while keeping it in tact as much as possible.

“You feel like you’re in a piece of history,” York said of the mill. “It’s pretty much perfect as it is.”

York said patrons like to go into the open field with Frisbees and footballs and can follow signs to other parts of the property. He has a variety of personal projects on the grounds and is growing 30 types of tomatoes.

“There’s a bit of a wild aspect to everything that’s done here,” York said of the farm-to-brewery process and various ingredients. “It’s very natural.”

Children find their way over the chickens and ducks located just next to the beer garden.

“I find this place incredibly family-friendly,” York said. “They just find their way over. I know, as a parent, it’s nice to have that space available.”

The chickens get more than enough food, with patrons taking part in the feeds, and crank out 16 eggs per day that are part of the food ingredients in the restaurant, he said.

While animals are comfortable on the property, including his own dog, pests — groundhogs particularly — also are drawn to the grounds and he is working on fencing and other ways to keep them out.

York is working on a pick-your-own pumpkin patch that is planned for the fall and coinciding with a Halloween-themed beer release. He also is growing about 20 types of peppers on the grounds and plans a class to teach participants how to make their own “fresh off the farm” hot sauce.

The Airbnb home about 100 feet from the brewery has eight bedrooms and a great view overlooking the beer garden and working farm.

Emily Sanfratella, vice president of operations for Trapezium Brewing, said York is a great addition.

“Dylan inherently understood the vision for Camp Trapezium from the first time he visited the property,” Sanfratella said. “Weirdly, all of Dylan’s professional background and personal passions were a perfect fit with our operations at Camp. He’s a professional brewer by trade, has a background in hospitality, and nerds out on innovative farming techniques and fermentation. We feel really lucky to have him as our farm manager.”