FreshRx aims to get Lynchburg community members healthy and educated about their diets

Health care providers, an area nonprofit farm and nutrition educators are teaming up to help more people access fresh foods and get healthy with a program held in Lynchburg.

FreshRx is a produce prescription program that provides participants with cooking and nutrition classes, along with fresh produce from the farm.

The program began in 2017 and is run by Lynchburg Grows and the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

There is no cost to participants in the FreshRx program. Classes, food and cookware items are all provided for free.

Brittany Hertzberg, FreshRx program coordinator at Lynchburg Grows, said the class is a prescription program that is managed by the nonprofit farm and is run in collaboration with local health care providers who identify patients who they think would benefit from dietary changes.

“We believe that you shouldn't have to have a garden in order to have access to fresh healthy produce and everyone deserves proper nutrition,” she said. “Everyone deserves access to nutritious food.”

Providers refer the patients to FreshRx, and program organizers fill those prescriptions with nutrition counseling, cooking classes and weekly bags of fresh, healthy produce grown on the farm at Lynchburg Grows.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension teaches classes Wednesdays at the Park View Community Mission Life Skills Institute in The Plaza shopping center.

Amanda Armstrong, program assistant for the Virginia Cooperative Extension's family nutrition program, said patients who are referred to the program have a variety of ailments and their doctors want them to make health changes instead of just prescribing medications.

Program educators work with about 25 area doctors who refer their patients, who, in turn, take the monthlong class with about 10 other participants at a time.

“Then they receive produce from Lynchburg Grows and we educate them about the produce that they're getting and what to do with it and how to add more of it into their diets,” Armstrong said, adding the program is centered around balancing nutrition and physical activity.

One week of the program focuses on healthy cooking, while another educates participants on added sugars and sodium.

“For someone who may have received a health diagnosis, it can be very overwhelming,” she said. “And this can help them put their health into their own hands,” she said.

The program tracks participants' A1C levels, which is a blood test for Type 2 diabetes, and measures average blood sugar levels over three months. Armstrong said data has shown through bloodwork that many participants have noticed a drop in those levels.

David Laughlin went through the FreshRx program last fall after he was referred by his dietitian at Blue Ridge Medical Center.

Laughlin, who has Type 2 diabetes, said he learned through the class correct portion sizes for his meals and how to cook for himself using fresh vegetables.

“I was a tractor-trailer driver for many years and I’m on disability, waiting for knee replacement surgery, and my [hemoglobin] A1C was pretty high, so my doctor sent me to this program to learn healthy eating,” he said.

Laughlin said he learned how other participants in the program were handling their diabetes and what lifestyle changes they had made.

“It was very educational,” he said. “My favorite thing used to be going somewhere like Golden Corral for a buffet and I don't go to those places anymore because you have to limit what you eat.”

Each week the participants received a bag of donated produce from Lynchburg Grows to take home. They also are is invited to apply for a CSA — community-supported agriculture — scholarship so they can receive fresh vegetables from the farm.

The program also has a cooking class to teach participants how to use those vegetables and make quick, easy meals in their own kitchens.

Laughlin said he is more informed and knowledgeable thanks to the program and his A1C has dropped, which is a positive development.

“For me, it was a great stepping stone,” he said. “I learned how others in the class were handling diabetes and the instructors gave us ideas and exercises. It was really nice.”

