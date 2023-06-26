Lynchburg, a city known for its family-oriented values, is home to a thriving family-run garden center that has witnessed three generations of Garys tending to its growth and success.

Gary Sr., now 88, reminisced about the early days when the business first took root.

“The plain truth was I was out of work and didn’t have a job, owed so much money, I didn’t have time to look for a job, I needed money,” he said.

With a pickup truck and two lawnmowers, Gary Sr. and his son, Gary Jr., began offering their services under the name “Gary’s Lawn Care” in 1979 out of their house.

In the 1990s, Gary’s Garden Center came into existence inadvertently, Gary Jr. said.

“It was somewhat by accident. It wasn’t on purpose,” he said. “We had bought some plants for a landscape job we had coming up and had them sitting in front of the building. Somebody stopped going down the road and asked if they could buy the plants that we had sitting there and we thought a minute and said ‘Yes, we will sell those to you and we quoted them the price and they bought them. So all of a sudden then we started the garden center.”

It was a humble beginning.

“We knew a little bit about gardening. Not a lot,” Gary Jr. said. “A lot of it was learning as we go trying to read up and trying to study and of course at that time we didn’t have the internet but we learned as we grew and learned from other growers.”

Initially located on Waterlick Road, the garden center catered to a growing community with a focus on providing trees and shrubs for new construction projects. As the neighborhood evolved, their inventory expanded to include summer annuals and perennial flowers.

The center faced a brief hiatus when someone expressed interest in buying it in 2016, but three years ago, it reopened at 794 Leesville Road, responding to the requests of customers who missed its services.

“It made us feel good that they wanted us and wanted us back in here,” Gary Jr. said.

In 2016, Gary Sr. decided it was the right time to take a step back but he still continues to visit the center once per week.

“I don’t wait on customers and I’m not familiar with the inventory anymore,” he said. “But I’ll come over here and help out if they need me. At my age and being away from it 90% of the time, I’m not really a lot of help.”

While Gary Sr. gradually distanced himself from the day-to-day operations, he remains involved in writing blogs and articles for the business.

He said he enjoys seeing his son and grandson at the center continuing to run the business.

“It felt good to get up this morning at 7 a.m. and put on work clothes and come over here,” he said. “I miss the customers and being in contact with them and being on the phone with some of the growers and buyers and all that type of thing. It’s not easy to transition away from away it. I knew it was time but it’s good to see family carrying it on.”

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a role in driving interest in gardening and changed the shopping habits of customers. Previously, Saturdays and Sundays were the busiest days at the garden center but with remote work more prevalent, people now shop during the week, particularly between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“People originally were scared that they wouldn’t be able to buy food and they wanted to start planting for themselves,” he said. “And they were at home with the pandemic, businesses were shut down and they were able to stay home and grow.”

This change in shopping patterns has coincided with an influx of younger customers.

“All of a sudden we’re seeing 20-year-olds, especially 20-year-old females that are coming in and are in their first home or first apartment or they’re young couples just married but they are coming in buying so many flowers, wanting color, wanting houseplants to have in their house to cleanse the air,” Gary Jr. said. “Plants are a lower maintenance pet. A lot of them are saying it’s a lot cheaper than going to a therapy.”

Gary III, 27, expressed his lifelong passion for the family business.

“It was always what I wanted to do, I literally started under the counter in a baby carrier,” he said. “I did a lot more playing than working as a little kid. On Saturdays, I would come up to the store and spend summers there. I’ve always enjoyed plants and the customers and I never thought about doing anything else until we sold and I had to go find a job.”

Despite briefly considering other career paths, he ultimately embraced horticulture, recognizing that learning by doing and being hands-on was invaluable in this field.

“We grew up with a big vegetable garden, we grow a lot of flowers and we like to play with them in different spots,” he said. “Like if something’s labeled for sunlight, we might try partial sunlight to see what it does. A lot of that stuff, we’ve learned by doing it.”

Working as a family presents its unique challenges and rewards, and Gary Jr. said that family disputes can arise, but overall, their strong bond has helped them navigate the business successfully. Managing a small business does have its limitations, however, requiring careful consideration when planning family events or vacations.

As Lynchburg remains a city that values family businesses, the center continues to flourish. With each passing generation, the family’s dedication to providing quality products and personalized service has secured their place in the community’s hearts.

“I remember when I graduated high school, several of our customers gave me graduation presents and I hadn’t sent them a graduation announcement,” Gary III said. “So the Lynchburg community has been great to us over the years and that’s part of what I like about it is just how good the community is as a whole.”

Gary Jr. said that many of the customers are more like family to them.

“We’ve known about events going on in their family whether it’s been sickness or death or graduations, births all of that type of thing we’ve kind of known about,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of third generation customers now. So as it’s been family for us in the third generation, it’s third-generation customers coming in.”