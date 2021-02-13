Frustrating sign-up systems add to challenge of getting COVID-19 vaccine in Lynchburg area

Between that added step and more vaccines being funneled through pharmacies, such as the CVS rollout, he said it’s frustrating to see that physicians seem to be left out of the equation when they’re a logical option for monitoring any reactions and can relay confidence in the vaccine more effectively to any skeptical patients. CVFP serves a large contingency of people 65 years old and older within the district — around 25,000 patients.

At the most, Eppes said, CVFP is receiving between 500 and 600 doses per week and “working like the dickens” to use up its supply by the end of each Friday. Eppes said his staff could deliver around 2,000 doses per week, given increased supply, which would make much more of a dent in their waitlist of more than 8,000 eligible patients.

Most of those doses have been distributed at the provider’s Forest location and internal medicine office off Landover Place, Eppes said, but caregivers have recently reached out to more patients around Appomattox and Madison Heights for immunizations there. He said people on the preregistration list were being called for appointments alphabetically at first, then he encouraged that list to be scrambled.

“We’re trying to do things as equitably as possible,” he said.