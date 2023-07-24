Huckleberry Knob Nursery, nestled on a picturesque 15-acre site in Rustburg, has become a thriving destination for plant enthusiasts and homeowners alike.

With over 30 years of experience in the green industry, President Scott MacLeod’s passion for plants and landscaping led him on various paths, including owning a landscaping company and working for a supply distribution company specializing in natural stone pavers. Throughout this journey, the idea of opening a nursery never faded, he said.

“The nursery has always been something that we’ve wanted to do and so as Lynchburg Landscapes was growing, we were looking for some land and we found a parcel that was large enough that could house not only the needs for Lynchburg Landscapes and Lynchburg Lawn Care, but would also allow us to be able to open up a garden and nursery,” he said.

In March 2021, Huckleberry Knob Nursery came to life.

He said the nursery’s key mission is to offer a diverse selection of high-quality, well-cared-for plants. Its location makes it easily accessible to customers from various areas.

“It’s a great location. A lot of people see the Rustburg address and think it’s so far and then they make the drive here and realize it’s just right up Candler’s Mountain so it’s super accessible,” he said. “We get people from deep in Boonsboro and deep in Forest.”

An aspect of Huckleberry Knob Nursery’s success is its dedication to meeting customer demands. MacLeod and his team carefully track feedback, consistently learning about what customers appreciate most.

“We have a very broad selection of materials and they’re well-cared for,” he said. “We do put a lot of time and energy behind that and replenish constantly. A lot of times, we’ll run out of something because it’s sold quickly, and then we’ll make sure that we get some more in stock.”

Tanya Andrews, the nursery manager, takes pride in offering customers more than just plants; she creates a welcoming haven knowledge and personalized service.

From billboards to social media, she said the nursery’s advertising draws attention to its scenic location. But it’s the second thing that captures the hearts of visitors — the unparalleled customer service.

“We greet each person that comes in and we ask them if they have any particular needs, we do a little orientation to where they can find things in the nursery and then we have the luxury on most days to spend time with them,” she said. “It’s a mindset. We’re here to serve our customers.”

She said there is a sense of peace and restfulness in the nursery, making it more than just a place to buy plants.

“We want them to feel welcome, we want them to feel like this is a place of peace and rest when they come here and that they can buy quality plant material that looks healthy and will create beauty in their own landscape,” she said.

Children are not left out of the experience either. Andrews, a former elementary school teacher, said she loves engaging young visitors in the world of plants. Children are encouraged to water plants or decorate pots with stickers.

With a focus on creating a unique experience, Huckleberry Knob offers a layered approach to sales, Andrews said. Customers can buy individual items, opt for nursery staff to plant them, or even delivery services. The nursery also provides design assistance for those seeking a more comprehensive vision for their landscapes.

“I like to think we can meet our customers’ needs in a very unique way. And that to me, gives people lots of options,” she said. “It opens up their world to things they may not have considered if they couldn’t do the work themselves.”

After moving back to her hometown of Altavista from South Carolina, Mary Beckum sought to create a classic Southern garden that would complement her traditional Tudor-style home. A few months ago she stumbled across Huckleberry Knob Nursery.

“I was actually was down at Davis Produce and I just happened to see the big billboard sign right there on English Tavern Road and I said ‘I’m gonna check that out,’ she said.

Beckum looked to Andrews for guidance on plant selection that would thrive in the region’s climate.

“I didn’t know what would survive here,” she said. “I really needed to have somebody who knew the area and knew what would survive the winter here and do well.”

With a vision of creating a classic Southern garden, Beckum was looking for hydrangeas, roses, boxwoods, arborvitaes and hollies among other plants. She said Andrews’ knowledge of the local climate and her expertise in gardening allowed her to provide valuable insights on the best choices for the garden.

“They will tell you what soil you need and how much and they do the planning for you and priced it and then someone came and planted them,” she said.

The nursery’s offerings cater to diverse gardening needs. From classic annuals like begonias and petunias to a variety of herbs, vegetables, perennials and houseplants, Huckleberry Knob Nursery serves as a one-stop destination for all things green. They also provide bulk materials, bagged materials, and palletized stone to meet landscaping needs, MacLeod said.

Reflecting on the impact of COVID-19 on the gardening industry, he said there was an increased interest in native plants, edibles and gardening during the pandemic. Although the peak has passed, the trend remains, with people seeking sustainable and self-sufficient options.

He hopes the nursery will become a premier destination, offering not only a diverse selection of plants but also hosting educational events and fostering a sense of community.

With plans to expand their offerings and grow their selection of annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs, he said the nursery is committed to becoming the go-to spot for gardening enthusiasts. The nursery’s team also intends to collaborate with local organizations to provide educational workshops and gardening tips to customers.