Garland Hill grew into Lynchburg's 'Quality Row'

Glancing into Garland Hill from Lynchburg’s 5th Street gives a hint of the mansions lining its streets that once housed Lynchburg’s elite businessmen.
Madison and Harrison streets, in particular, feature turreted Queen Anne-style homes, Greek Revival homes with columned porticos, and the steeply pitched roofs of the late Victorians.
“Garland Hill remains today one of the more distinctive and well-preserved historic neighborhoods in Lynchburg,” according to the City of Lynchburg’s website. “...The neighborhood did not achieve the peak of its ascendancy until the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries when some of the City's early tobacco and shoe industrialists began to settle in the district.”
The small neighborhood bound by Blackwater Creek’s steep slope and the 5th Street corridor began not as a wealthy subdivision but as farmland owned by William B. Lynch, son of Lynchburg founder John Lynch.
The farm, which wasn’t originally part of the 45-acre plot from which John Lynch built his city, stretched from the creek to 3rd Street, according to the Garland Hill Historic District. William Lynch’s home, built in 1787, now stands at 208 Madison Street.
The first home built on the hill after Lynch’s was that of Walter Dunnington, built in 1817, which stands at 303 Madison Street, on two acres of farmland he purchased from Lynch, according to the district’s application for inclusion on the Virginia Historic Landmarks register.
Development didn’t begin in earnest until the more than 20-acre farm was left to a Lynch family cousin, Celine Dupuy, who divided the property into the lots now known as Garland Hill.
The original 14 lots were large — an entire block each. Those large lots were later subdivided and more homes were built, leading to the neighborhood's varied architectural style.
The first to build a home in the new neighborhood was Samuel Garland Sr., who constructed a Greek Revival-style brick house that still stands at 215 Madison Street.
“During the mid-19th century, the area was so populated with the Garland family that the 'Hill' took the family name,” according to the historic district. “Samuel Garland, Sr., a wealthy Lynchburg lawyer with extensive agricultural interests and properties in Mississippi, purchased Lot 7 and built a home. He was only the first of many members of the Garland family to live on the hill.”
Garland’s nephew, Samuel Garland, Jr., moved onto Madison Street, then one of the “most fashionable” streets in the city, and one of the first residential streets to be paved in brick in 1895, according to the district.
“Many of the citizens who occupied Garland Hill were associated with the tobacco industry which was a principal economic base for the town,” the application reads. “Also the leaders of the town's growing shoe industry settled in the neighborhood. A number of these early industrialists were sons of rural landowners in surrounding counties hard hit by Reconstruction. They came to Lynchburg with determination to succeed and by the last decades of the nineteenth century, they were firmly established in their new positions.”
The largest home on Garland Hill stands at 220 Madison Street, and was designed by J.M.B. Lewis for A. H. Burroughs, a lawyer whose wealth was based on his handling the account of the newly developed Bonsack cigarette machine.
“The industrialists, as well as the bankers who prospered along with them, were eager to display their newly acquired wealth and soon lavish late-Victorian homes were being put up among the earlier Greek Revival dwellings,” according to the application.
“The new houses were largely the products of local architects who worked in the latest eclectic styles. A notable example of this era is the rambling Queen Anne frame house at 400 Madison Street designed by the popular Lynchburg architect Edward Fry for George P. Watkins, an early leader of the shoe industry. John W. Craddock, a founder of the shoe firm of Craddock and Terry in 1898, and one of Watkins’ prime competitors, employed Fry to design for him the imposing Queen Anne house at 208 Madison Street that same year.”
Over the span of 100 years, the hill grew to reflect a number of architectural styles, from early Greek Revival to late Victorian. It became part of Lynchburg in 1870.
As the city grew, other areas became more popular than Garland Hill, and the original families began to move away, the application noted.
“Some of the larger homes were converted to apartments, starting with Halsey Terrace (220 Madison Street, [no longer standing]) in 1926,” according to the historic district. “Garland Hill suffered badly from urban decay and uncaring absentee landlords in the 1960's and 1970's. The situation began to turn around in the late 1970's when new owners started to move into the neighborhood. Several homes were converted to single family dwellings once again and many were restored to their original splendor.”
Garland Hill became a Lynchburg Historic District in 1978 and is included in the Virginia Historic Landmark register.
That renovation work continues even today.
“Garland Hill remains one of the most distinctive and best preserved of the prosperous neighborhoods that developed on the summits of Lynchburg’s various hills,” according to the application.
300 Madison Street
Christina Delzingaro first fell in love with her periwinkle-painted jewel box of a home when she was a student at Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in 1980. Decades later, in 2012, Delzingaro and her husband, Lawrence Lacina, managed to buy the Garland Hill home.
One of the smaller homes on the block, it was built in 1900 for William H. Steptoe, proprietor of the Bouquet Cigar Company. Steptoe lived in his newly constructed home with his wife, Carrie Gordon Steptoe, and a paid servant, Lillie Jones. The couple had no children.
The house was built to “show his status in the tobacco world that he was up-and-coming,” Delzingaro previously told The News & Advance. “He didn’t have a lot of money but he wanted to show status. He lost this house within about 15 years.”
By 1914, the house became the property of First National Bank of Lynchburg. Delzingaro hasn’t been able to find out what happened to the cigar company or why Steptoe later shows up in census reports as a jeweler.
“I do feel a little protective of William Steptoe,” she said. “He was about 35 when he built this house — at the height of his career. … You know, I’m probably projecting all over the place. Maybe he hated it. Maybe he was glad to be out, but I can’t imagine that.”
The property traded hands a number of times, even spending part of its time as a boarding house, before Delzingaro and Lacinda made it home.
Delzingaro, CEO of the Free Clinic of Central Virginia, enjoys a diverse neighborhood.
“There are people who have lived here for a very long time,” she said. “There are a couple families that are brand new to the neighborhood. It’s a really diverse neighborhood. There’s really a sense of place in this neighborhood.”
117 Madison Street
Nancy Marion joked that when she first moved into the Madison Street house with her husband Dave, she needed a map to guide her way.
The Madison Street house is large — almost 6,300 square feet — and throughout its first 50 years it underwent a number of renovations to “keep up with the Joneses,” Nancy said.
“It’s just such an odd house. It’s not the most beautiful house. It was built as a simple farmhouse in the country. ... Then it got added onto and added onto,” said Nancy, who produces the mystery photo each Monday for The News & Advance. She is principal of The Design Group and Dave worked as a certified public accountant.
The oldest sections of the 17-room house date to 1846, built in the boxy and symmetrical Federal style; additions in the 1860s and 1890s morphed the house into its Greek Revival appearance.
Known as the Tabb-Slaughter-Diggs house, it was constructed by Vincent Tabb. Tabb only owned his house for about 11 years, forced to sell off the property to pay debts.
The house was purchased by Samuel Garland Sr., who immediately conveyed it to his nephew, Charles R. Slaughter, wrote S. Allen Chambers in the book, “Lynchburg: An Architectural History.”
“Slaughter, who practiced law with his uncle, was a member of the Virginia Convention of 1861. Although he was against secession, once it was decided that Virginia would leave the Union, he drew up the Articles of Secession.”
When Slaughter died in 1862, the house was conveyed to his daughter, Mary, and her husband, J. Singleton Diggs, who conducted at least two building campaigns “that attempted to completely alter the original lines of the Greek Revival mansion,” Chambers wrote.
When Dave purchased the house on Madison Street in 1979, about three years before the couple married, it had been divided into four apartments and suffered heavily from neglect.
“Dave really put his whole life into this house,” Nancy said.
106 Madison Street
Bobbi and Randy Hurst never planned to move to Lynchburg, but the Queen Anne Victorian tucked almost at the end of Madison Street drew the North Carolina couple in.
“The [porch] columns are what caught my eye when we were driving around,” Randy said. “They almost look like they’re upside down because they’re big and then they kind of taper down.”
Bobbi remembered the interior — rough around the edges, but all Bobbi could see was the grandeur it once had.
“We fell in love with the house,” Bobbi said. “I have a friend down the street that asked us if the house bought us or we bought the house. I say the house bought us. It’s been a labor of love.”
S. Allen Chambers’ book, “Lynchburg: An Architectural History,” notes its construction was completed in 1900 for William V. Wilson, an attorney and bank president. The Wilson family moved to Lynchburg in 1880 and about nine years later, Wilson had purchased a house and lot at the end of Madison Street.
“More than any other house on the street, the William V. Wilson Jr. house … illustrates how popular ‘Quality Row’ was at the turn of the century,” Chambers wrote. “... Because the lot on which it was built plummets in the rear toward Blackwater Creek, the house had to be placed much closer to Madison Street than its neighbors.” Quality Row was a nickname for the Garland Hill neighborhood, which once was considered the most desirable place to live in the city.
Wilson died in 1933 and, as the couple had no children, the house was sold and converted into apartments.
“I felt like I was home,” Bobbi said. “We really enjoy living here. It’s been a project that we’ve enjoyed doing, a labor of love. ...I feel like we own it for now but we’re hoping, eventually, that someone else will take it on and keep it going.”
123 Harrison Street
Dave and Julie Preston moved to Lynchburg expressly for the purpose of restoring such a home, after finding inspiration in a magazine article on a city program offering dilapidated houses of historic or architectural significance for $1, on the condition it be restored to livable condition within a set period of time.
The couple’s beloved circa-1894 Queen Anne on Harrison Street was designed by architect E.G. Frye for drug store owner C.H.S. Snead.
“It’s amazing how detailed this whole house is,” said Dave, who owns Lynchburg-based Vintage Woodwork and Integrity Home Inspections. “It’s very intricate. It’s an amazing house.”
When the couple settled in Lynchburg, neither worked and instead spent the entire first year trying to save their new home by fixing the secret gutters that had caused leakage so profound the roof had rotted down to the eaves. The siding was decayed, as was the wood lath the plaster walls clung to. The floor took water damage and even the beam holding up the house on its foundation was damaged.
“If it wasn’t in a historic district, it would have been condemned,” Dave said.
The couple spent years restoring their home. Now it stands a bright, airy house painted primarily a slate blue, with maroon and white accents; the house has a substantially more inviting façade.
The maroon appointments against the white trim show off the gingerbread details Frye incorporated in his design and highlight the stained-glass windows.
Wrapping around that intricate gingerbread facade is an expansive front porch where the Prestons like to eat meals. On a sunny day, you might even find Dave taking a nap there in front the house he worked to save from the wrecking ball.
PHOTOS: Garland Hill grew into Lynchburg's 'Quality Row'
Glancing into Garland Hill from Lynchburg’s 5th Street gives a hint of the mansions lining its streets that once housed Lynchburg’s elite businessmen.
Madison and Harrison streets, in particular, feature turreted Queen Anne-style homes, Greek Revival homes with columned porticos, and the steeply pitched roofs of the late Victorians.
PHOTOS: Garland Hill grew into Lynchburg's 'Quality Row'
Glancing into Garland Hill from Lynchburg’s 5th Street gives a hint of the mansions lining its streets that once housed Lynchburg’s elite businessmen.
Madison and Harrison streets, in particular, feature turreted Queen Anne-style homes, Greek Revival homes with columned porticos, and the steeply pitched roofs of the late Victorians.
Read more: Garland Hill grew into Lynchburg's 'Quality Row'