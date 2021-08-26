Garland Hill grew into Lynchburg's 'Quality Row'

The largest home on Garland Hill stands at 220 Madison Street, and was designed by J.M.B. Lewis for A. H. Burroughs, a lawyer whose wealth was based on his handling the account of the newly developed Bonsack cigarette machine.

“The industrialists, as well as the bankers who prospered along with them, were eager to display their newly acquired wealth and soon lavish late-Victorian homes were being put up among the earlier Greek Revival dwellings,” according to the application.

“The new houses were largely the products of local architects who worked in the latest eclectic styles. A notable example of this era is the rambling Queen Anne frame house at 400 Madison Street designed by the popular Lynchburg architect Edward Fry for George P. Watkins, an early leader of the shoe industry. John W. Craddock, a founder of the shoe firm of Craddock and Terry in 1898, and one of Watkins’ prime competitors, employed Fry to design for him the imposing Queen Anne house at 208 Madison Street that same year.”

Over the span of 100 years, the hill grew to reflect a number of architectural styles, from early Greek Revival to late Victorian. It became part of Lynchburg in 1870.

As the city grew, other areas became more popular than Garland Hill, and the original families began to move away, the application noted.