Get Downtown canceled due to impending weather

The Downtown Lynchburg Association announced Thursday it canceled Get Downtown, a Lynchburg street festival scheduled for Saturday.

“While the path of [Hurricane Ian] continues to change, it is still extremely likely that it will rain on Saturday,” DLA wrote in a statement via email. “In addition, with heavy rains and wind predicted for Friday into Saturday, setting up for this event will be difficult, if not impossible. We have consulted with the City of Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services, as well as the weather team at WSET. This decision is being made with the safety of our vendors, entertainers, and festival goers in mind.”

DLA said it decided to make the call to cancel Thursday rather than waiting until Saturday to allow more time for vendors and businesses to adjust.

“While we wish we could simply reschedule, we are not able to do so. This event takes many months of planning and preparation, as well as the coordination of hundreds of individuals, companies, and organizations,” the statement reads. “With 180 participating vendors, we cannot expect each of them to save a second date in case of rain. Doing so would not allow them to sign on for another event on that date, which would prevent them from making money. This event also requires coordination with dozens of entertainers, business and property owners, event sponsors, and other partners.”

In addition, DLA coordinates with the city of Lynchburg, who provides services that allow them to close the streets and execute a safe and secure event for thousands of festival-goers.

The event requires 15 police officers from Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, a team of four from the fire department, paramedics and at least 34 other city employees from the departments of Public Works and Economic Development and Tourism.

“In short, the coordination of this event is many months in the making and unfortunately cannot be rescheduled to a later date,” DLA said in the statement. “We know that many have worked hard to prepare for this event. We are disappointed that for the first time in 12 years of producing Get Downtown, this is the outcome.”