You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Already have access?
Log In
Create an account or activate digital
Sign Up
Lynchburg's 2020 Get Downtown event scheduled for Sept. 11 has been canceled, the Downtown Lynchburg Association announced Thursday.
The association said in a news release the decision is due to coronavirus concerns and governmental recommendations for restricting large gatherings.
"While we are saddened that we will not be able to produce this fantastic community event, we know the safety of our citizens, vendors, entertainers, and downtown businesses is the priority and that cancelation is ultimately the responsible thing to do,” said Ashley Kershner, executive director of Downtown Lynchburg Association. “Get Downtown is Lynchburg’s signature community street festival, and although we are heartbroken, we are already looking forward to a fantastic event in 2021."
Instead, the association asks the community to support the July 30 Downtown-a-Thon, a 12-hour telethon to benefit the Downtown Recovery Initiative. The initiative aims to support Lynchburg’s small businesses as they recover from the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions and includes projects such as a gift card program, public art installations, marketing efforts and more.
From the archives: Take a trip down Main Street in downtown Lynchburg
Perhaps no phrase better epitomizes the charm of Americana than "Main Street." Here's a selection of two dozen photos that give a glimpse of the history of Main Street in downtown Lynchburg.
Main.jpg
Drug store.jpg
1 1900s Main st.jpg
1943-09-01 Lynchburg Gas Company
1954-03-21 Perrow-Evans Hardware
1959-11-5 Jefferies Toy Store
1962-11-23 - Renovation slated
1964-08-31 Dome shoes
1965-01-02 Laundry improvements
1965-06-12 Phillip's Brothers.jpg
1965-08-04 Plate Glass
1966-08-24 Market Structure
1966-10-16 Fabric Center
1966-12-26 lynchburg main st.jpg
1967-03-02 Main Street Decorations
1969-06-05 Glen More clothing
1969-08-14 Eleanor
19750227_lna_news_firearchive_p6
1982 Army Navy store
1983-04-16 Paramount reunion
1983-09-01 Former Army Navy
2018-01-23 - 901 Main Street
LNA 11062018 Main Street Bridge02
2019-02 City Auditorium/loading zone
~~ VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE ~~
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.