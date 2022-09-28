Get Downtown returns after two-year hiatus this weekend

After a two-year hiatus, Get Downtown, Lynchburg’s biggest street festival, is back this Saturday, closing off six blocks of downtown to host entertainment, food and fun for the whole family.

This is the first year the festival will be held on a Saturday instead of a Friday. It also begins earlier, starting at 4 p.m. and running until 9 p.m.

The festival, hosted by the Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) has been held since 2009 and initially was a way to invite college students downtown who, for many, had never left campus, Ashley Kershner, executive director for the DLA, said.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and construction on Main Street.

“And it was done so in partnership with the area colleges and over time, the event just grew and grew and grew and today, it's just it's really a community event,” she said. “It's one that so many different types of people participate in, the colleges are still very much involved in and they still partner on the event, but it's just something that is completely diverse.”

She said the event is the one night of the year that the entire community comes together and celebrates the city.

“At the event, there are so many businesses and nonprofits and government entities represented," she said. "Almost all of our Main Street businesses stay open for the evening. So part of the point of the event is an opportunity for people to discover things in downtown they haven't seen.”

Planning for the festival begins in January, she said. It involves gathering vendors — a record-breaking 180 this year — as well as obtaining permitting from the city, which has been a partner on the event since its inception.

“So it takes a lot of time to kind of think about this stuff that happens in the very beginning,” Kershner said. “If you think about September, think about everything that's going on in this city. It's the 10 Miler, it’s Day in the Park, football games, homecoming...so when you look at the calendar for this city, you really got to thread the needle in September and that's actually why we ended up in early October.”

She said the decision to move the event from Friday to Saturday had to do with shutting the streets down while businesses still were open on Fridays.

“Shutting it down early on a Friday means that we only used to give vendors 30 minutes to set up and it was just nuts. So by moving it to Saturday, we have a lot more breathing room,” she said. “We can shut down the street a little bit earlier, vendors have more time to set up and we think the general disruption to downtown is less on a Saturday.”

The festival will feature three stages for music, theater productions, dances and bands including Vacation Manor, beer gardens, a climbing wall, chalk zone, live art and a half pipe.

There are also two new murals in downtown that are being completed this week for the community view at the City Auditorium and the City Market Lofts, both on Main Street.

Shuttles will run from various locations to alleviate parking headaches and routes can be found on the DLA’s website, downtownlynchburg.com.

“To me the thing that you don't realize until you get down here is just the awesome community feeling that you get,” Kershner said. “When you walk the streets and you see so many people you know, and you see so many people you don't, but it's just such a fun and community-centered atmosphere.”

The event will be held rain or shine. In a video posted Wednesday on Facebook, Kershner said the event is still scheduled even though the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring several inches of rain to Lynchburg this weekend. Should the event be canceled, she said DLA will keep the public informed.