Get me out!

The biggest fear a homebuyer experiences is, “did I make the right decision?” They wonder if they could have gotten the house for less money, what if the house a lemon, what if I lose my job or have an accident and can’t pay the monthly payment, are the seller’s hiding any issues with house?

How do you get out of a contract if you find out your worst fears have come true?

First, you must realize a real estate contract is legally binding.

Do not sign a contract unless you understand all of what it says, and be sure you have the advice of a professional (your Realtor). Do not enter a contract with the idea of getting out of it if you aren’t 100% certain that entering into the agreement is what you want.

Next, you can rest assured because real estate contracts have clauses built in that typically allow a buyer or a seller to be “released” from their obligation under certain conditions.

For a buyer, there usually is a contingency on obtaining financing, so if you can’t get the loan, you won’t get sued or be further obligated. That’s why your Realtor will ask if you’ve been pre-qualified with a lender before shopping for a new home.