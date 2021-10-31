'Ghosts' of former Bedford residents return for historic walk

The historic characters were interpreted by actors from the Little Town Players, as well as a few staff of the Bedford Museum and the Bower Center for the Arts.

Peterson said formerly, the Bedford museum held historic ghost tours in the town’s Longwood Cemetery, where characters stood beside their tombstones and told their life story to audiences. This year, they opted for something different, something to more vividly remind the existing community that the individuals represented were once just as alive as they were and who also could offer a learning experience.

“That’s kind of what we wanted to make it, is, you’re walking around town, and these people are out and about doing what they would have done in town when they were living,” Peterson said. “I think it’s fun to see who would have walked the streets we walk on, and just interact with them.”

It was challenging to narrow down the list of characters with so many prospects to choose from, Peterson said.

“It was difficult to edit, because Bedford has such a vast history. I mean, we have history from 1754 through today, and that’s a lot of people who have walked this town, who have made a mark of some sort whether we know it or not. It was really difficult to narrow it down,” she said.