'Ghosts' of former Bedford residents return for historic walk

A variety of residents from the Town of Bedford’s past haunted the streets Friday as local groups put on a historic ghost walk.
Rather than trying to scare people, the event was designed to educate, with historical interpretation to honor the lives and memories of those who came before, said Grace Peterson, executive director of the Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library.
Organized by the museum, with the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, Bower Center for the Arts, and local theater group Little Town Players, some 15 “ghosts” interacted with participants during the approximately two-hour long event.
Founded in 1754, the Town of Bedford is steeped in history and as such has seen many people come and go over the centuries, each with stories and lives of their own.
As they strolled down South Street and Main Street, past the historic Avenel house — rumored to be haunted by a lady in white — to the Bower Center for the Arts, and back to the Bedford Museum on the October evening, participants overheard conversations between some of the Bedford Boys whose lives were taken on D-Day during World War II; met some Masonic members who once convened in the same building the Bedford museum now operates in; saw a local Civil War nurse named Mary; saw the longest-serving sheriff of Bedford, Peter Huddleston; and met others from the distant and not-so-distant past.
The historic characters were interpreted by actors from the Little Town Players, as well as a few staff of the Bedford Museum and the Bower Center for the Arts.
Peterson said formerly, the Bedford museum held historic ghost tours in the town’s Longwood Cemetery, where characters stood beside their tombstones and told their life story to audiences. This year, they opted for something different, something to more vividly remind the existing community that the individuals represented were once just as alive as they were and who also could offer a learning experience.
“That’s kind of what we wanted to make it, is, you’re walking around town, and these people are out and about doing what they would have done in town when they were living,” Peterson said. “I think it’s fun to see who would have walked the streets we walk on, and just interact with them.”
It was challenging to narrow down the list of characters with so many prospects to choose from, Peterson said.
“It was difficult to edit, because Bedford has such a vast history. I mean, we have history from 1754 through today, and that’s a lot of people who have walked this town, who have made a mark of some sort whether we know it or not. It was really difficult to narrow it down,” she said.
Drawing upon genealogical records, historical documentation, newspaper archives, and primary and secondary sources, Peterson created scripts for each character represented, piecing together their stories.
Karen Hopkins, a founding member of the community theater group Little Town Players 46 years ago and near lifelong Bedford resident, said she was honored to have been asked to take part in bringing the town’s history to life.
Hopkins knew two of the “ghosts” while they were still alive: crossing guard Polly Smith, and Moorman Musgrove, former owner of the Bedford Coca-Cola location.
“It brought back a lot of memories, especially with Polly [Smith],” Hopkins said.
Smith was known for wearing a red lace slip, always allowing it to peek out under her crossing guard uniform, Hopkins said, laughing.
Hopkins roped in 14 actors from the area to interpret characters on the tour.
Lisa Butler interpreted Francis Burwell of Bedford’s historic Avenel house.
Burwell, born in 1810, hosted many prominent visitors at the house during her life, as well as soldiers during the Civil War.
Butler got to know Burwell through historic documents and research from Peterson in preparation for interpreting this woman on the ghost walk. Through the process, Butler learned Burwell’s father-in-law was the personal secretary to Thomas Jefferson, and as such the family would visit Jefferson’s retreat home, Poplar Forest, from time to time. General Robert E. Lee was another visitor to the Avenel house following the end of the Civil War, Butler added.
“There’s so much rich history here,” Butler said of Bedford.
Butler said one thing that impressed her most as she studied Burwell was seeing how women in town came together to assist others, especially during war efforts. Feeding and hosting soldiers, picking them up at the train station, and other acts of service were noted during the Civil War, for instance. This togetherness and teamwork can serve as inspiration for society today, Butler said.
“It really is touching to know that, seemingly, we can’t do much, but everybody together can do their own little part, and then everything’s taken care of. It’s an example we can all learn from,” Butler said.
Butler was unable to portray Mrs. Burwell due to a last-minute change.