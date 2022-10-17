Gillen fuels Liberty football team through nutritional gains

Kendy Charles hopped up from the turf field of M.M. Roberts Stadium and skipped toward his teammates spilling from the sideline. Charles looked like he had just entered the game, not one who played a significant number of snaps and made the game-deciding tackle in a thrilling four-overtime victory to open Liberty football’s season at Southern Mississippi.

The defensive tackle was asked in a media scrum how he felt after the four-plus hour game and playing a high number of snaps in the high humidity of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

“I felt great. I felt great,” Charles said without hesitation.

There was someone else who contributed to how those players developed over the offseason. Danielle Gillen works in a field that has grown significantly in the past decade by focusing on making sure the players get the proper nutrition, whether it’s through meals, snacks or drinks, to prepare and recover from workouts and games.

While Charles thanked Dominic Studzinski, the program’s strength and conditioning coordinator, and credited the work Studzinski did in the offseason to physically prepare every player on the roster, Gillen was just as instrumental.

“Going into season and that short turnaround [from game to game], we want to focus a lot on bringing their inflammation down from week to week and being able to get up and go again the next week,” Danielle Gillen, the team’s first full-time nutritionist, said. “Kind of with Dom and the strength staff, we work really closely. I adjust anything that I’m building based off their training load and their training schedule.”

Gillen was promoted in February from the athletic department’s head nutritionist to overseeing just the football program. The move was part of a changing landscape in college sports as nutrition has become a focal point since it was deregulated in 2014.

The National College Athletic Association (NCAA) limited member schools to serving one training table meal per day beginning in 1991. It prevented student-athletes, whose nutritional needs typically exceed a typical college student, from getting the necessary foods and drinks to build off workouts and after games.

Those limits were lifted on Aug. 1, 2014, with the NCAA stating it lifted feeding restrictions at all Division I schools “with intent to specify that an institution may provide meals and snacks to student-athletes as a benefit incidental to participation in intercollegiate athletics.”

“Now we’re allowed to provide all these things,” Gillen said. “There was a time where we were only allowed to provide bagels and fruit and nuts, but no spread for the bagels. There were times when this job wasn’t as prominent. Now, it still served a purpose, but there wasn’t this continuous need.”

The casual football fan would associate the amount of food a football player eats based on pregame television shows that broadcast a massive spread for the players to consume as pregame meals.

Gillen’s job is much more than just putting together rows and rows of food. She tailors meals at the training table based on the nutritional needs of every player on the Liberty football roster. There will be various forms of protein, like chicken cooked in different ways, to cater to the players’ different palates, and plenty of vegetables, fruits and some treats.

Gillen uses an app called Notemeal to make sure the players are getting the right amount of food based on the training program created by Studzinski.

“Anytime we’re building these kinds of plans based off of long-term goals, weight isn’t necessarily a behavior,” she said. “We want to work on the behaviors, we want to work on the habits, the kinds of things that they’re doing on a daily basis that might lead to that weight goal, but it also is going to help take better care of them on a daily basis, it’s going to set them up for not just short-term help, but long-term health.”

Gillen’s work as a nutritionist has brought former players back to Lynchburg to work with her on how to develop their bodies. Antonio Gandy-Golden, a former standout wide receiver with the Flames, spent this past offseason working with Gillen on adding weight so he could transition to tight end with the Washington Commanders.

He eventually elected to retire and focus on returning to school.

“I can build a plan, I can do all that,” Gillen said, “but it’s ultimately up to these guys whether or not they want to make those choices to change things, adjust things, make performance nutrition an edge for them.”

Gillen joined the nutritional staff at Liberty in June 2019. She graduated with a bachelors in nutrition and dietetics in 2017 from West Chester University, and then did her supervised practice internship at the University of Maryland. The internship included her working with food service, community and clinicals, and she spent time learning from the Terrapins’ football team’s dietician.

She also was a sports nutrition fellow in 2018 and 2019 for the University of North Carolina football and men’s basketball teams.

Those experiences at Maryland and UNC allowed her to see how important it was for a nutritionist to work specifically with a football program that has up to 120 players on a roster each season. She spent her first two years (2019 and 2020) at Liberty spending time with the football program early in the day and then leaving to work with the university’s other 19 athletic programs.

Football coach Hugh Freeze pushed to hire Gillen as the program’s full-time nutritionist. The move allowed her to work closely with Studzinski to ensure the work he did on the field with the players was backed up through what they ate, drank and recovered.

“I’ve been really, really blessed this year to be able to just have football and be able to bring my focus down, especially after camp, just reflecting on how grateful I am to be able to say all of my energy, all of my time has been on football,” Gillen said. “I think it paid dividends during camp, too, because just from the attention to detail at meals, the presence that I was able to have. I’m not worried about something else is going on in the back of my head while I’m trying to get something done here. That’s been really nice.”