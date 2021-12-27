Girl, 8, dies after Nelson County crash

An 8-year-old girl died after a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County, police said.
A Honda Odyssey minivan was traveling on U.S. 29 near Rockfish River Road when it struck a deer. As the Honda slowed, a tractor-trailer behind it was unable to stop and rear-ended the minivan, according to Virginia State Police.
The minivan's driver and four passengers, including the girl, were injured. The girl succumbed to her injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Christmas Day, police said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, which was carrying 42,000 pounds of paper, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A police news release did not identify the family or tractor-trailer driver.
The crash remains under investigation.