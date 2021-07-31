Girls on the Run absorbs Roanoke-area chapter; strives to serve more girls

Girls on the Run Roanoke Valley merged with Girls on the Run of Central Virginia this month in hopes to better serve girls all over the region.
Girls on the Run of Central Virginia now will serve Greater Lynchburg, Greater Charlottesville and the Roanoke Valley, as well as Halifax, Pittsylvania and Franklin counties.
“We are so excited that they are merging with us and that we're expanding to include them,” GOTR of Central Virginia Director of Development Gwenn Cheatwood said. “And we know that this is just going to strengthen our efforts and allow us to serve more girls in Central Virginia, Roanoke Valley and all of the surrounding areas.”
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program, in which girls in third through eighth grades learn life skills through lessons and running games.
Cheatwood said the program teaches the girls important social, psychological and physical skills.
“When we get together, we kind of teach girls how to stand up for themselves and how to pick your friends. We teach them about community, we always do a community service project, but the second half of our lessons, we play running games to reinforce what they've learned,” she said. “And then, at the end of the season, we celebrate with a celebration 5K.”
In 15 years, GOTR of Central Virginia has served more than 10,000 girls, and the former Roanoke Valley chapter has served about 1,000 girls since 2012.
Athena Spencer, former council director for the GOTR Roanoke chapter, said she will transition to a position on the board of directors.
“We're very excited about it,” she said. “The Roanoke chapter was an all-volunteer council, so we didn't have any paid staff and so it was challenging to be able to serve all of the girls that we wanted to without having the paid staff.”
By merging with GOTR of Central Virginia, Roanoke is able to combine resources to reach more girls.
The organization is in the process of hiring a program director and is looking for applicants to serve the Roanoke Valley. Spencer said she hopes that individual can drive the program forward and give it the growth and attention that it deserves.
Cindy McGinnis, a Forest resident, said both of her daughters, now 20 and 18, both participated in GOTR of Central Virginia from the third to eighth grades.
“They enjoyed not only the program, but a sense of belonging to a group,” she said. “For many girls, they may never be part of a sports team, but this lets them have that experience. My girls are older now but they still remember the GOTR lessons and shared experiences.”
In fact, both of them have also come back to the program as coaches, McGinnis said, realizing the positive influence it had on them and wanting to pay it forward.
“I really can't say enough good things about this program; on so many levels, and in so many different ways, Girls on the Run is truly a program that all girls can benefit from,” she said.
Spencer said the team focuses on positive self-talk and healthy body image, which is so important for young girls.
“Running can do a lot of things, but the lesson Girls on the Run really focuses in on is making sure that the girls are grasping those challenging concepts,” she said.
Andrea Greenmun, a Bedford County resident, has been involved with GOTR of Central Virginia for the past eight years in a number of capacities: first as a volunteer, then as a board member, and most recently as a parent of a 10-year-old participant.
“What I love about the program is how it teaches confidence, kindness, and endurance to girls at such an impressionable age,” she said. “My daughter Claire participated this past spring, and I was lucky enough to run the end of season 5K alongside her. The enthusiasm and pride she had, for both herself and others, was amazing to see.”
She said the girls receive life lessons and physical training during Girls on the Run that will serve them for many years to come.
“On top of that, it is fun!” she said.