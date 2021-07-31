Girls on the Run absorbs Roanoke-area chapter; strives to serve more girls

In fact, both of them have also come back to the program as coaches, McGinnis said, realizing the positive influence it had on them and wanting to pay it forward.

“I really can't say enough good things about this program; on so many levels, and in so many different ways, Girls on the Run is truly a program that all girls can benefit from,” she said.

Spencer said the team focuses on positive self-talk and healthy body image, which is so important for young girls.

“Running can do a lot of things, but the lesson Girls on the Run really focuses in on is making sure that the girls are grasping those challenging concepts,” she said.

Andrea Greenmun, a Bedford County resident, has been involved with GOTR of Central Virginia for the past eight years in a number of capacities: first as a volunteer, then as a board member, and most recently as a parent of a 10-year-old participant.

“What I love about the program is how it teaches confidence, kindness, and endurance to girls at such an impressionable age,” she said. “My daughter Claire participated this past spring, and I was lucky enough to run the end of season 5K alongside her. The enthusiasm and pride she had, for both herself and others, was amazing to see.”