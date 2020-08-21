Girls on the Run announces COVID adaptations for fall programming

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, sports and in-person activities have been forced to adapt. Girls on the Run of Central Virginia, a nonprofit organization, is no exception.
Part of the larger Girls on the Run International organization, the Greater Lynchburg area branch normally operates about 60 sites and serves 450 to 500 girls in third through eighth grades during its fall season, said Gwenn Cheatwood, director of development for Girls on the Run of Central Virginia. The programming instills values of self-confidence, kindness, emotional and physical well-being; and teamwork through physical activity, connection with volunteer coaches, and other girls as they prepare to run a full 3.1 miles and complete a service project.
Because of the pandemic and related restrictions, the Greater Lynchburg area branch has rolled out three new, lower-cost offerings to keep girls engaged: a blended model, a virtual model, and an “at-home kit” for self-completion.
“This is completely new territory for us, but we are trying to put everything in place so that we can at least offer some options to our families,” Cheatwood said.
The blended model has in-person and virtual components, Cheatwood said. The virtual model is 100% remote. Participants choosing this route will connect virtually with their coaches throughout the duration of the program, and will complete activities and training on their own. The “at-home kit” is a package delivered directly to the participant’s home to complete on their own.
For participants who may not have access to a safe place to run or walk, alternative exercise activities are suggested through the program.
Whatever model a participant may choose, the common goals of completing a 5K and some sort of a community service project remain. Lynchburg’s Girls on the Run is not positive yet what those will look like this year though, Cheatwood said. One possibility may be a virtual 5K. Whether a girl walks, runs, jumps, or skips the 3.1 miles, Cheatwood said the aim is simply to cross the finish line.
“We’re kind of, at this point, calling it a ‘K-Your-Way,'” Cheatwood said.
A few other components have changed, Cheatwood added. The program will last eight weeks instead of 10; groups will not exceed 12 girls; masks and social distancing will be required when in-person; each girl will receive a their own water bottle, journal, and writing tools; and games that involve touching or close physical interaction, such as tag, have been eliminated.
Coaches usually consist mostly of teachers who volunteered their time to Girls on the Run, Cheatwood said. This fall, with teachers having to adapt to often-significant changes in their school settings and teaching methods borne of the pandemic, many of these usual volunteers are unable to juggle both work and coaching. In their place, members of the community, some college students, and several high school students have stepped up to the plate.
Emily Castillo, a teacher at Appomattox Elementary School and volunteer coach for the past six seasons of Girls on the Run, got a taste of coaching virtually during the final portion of last spring's season, when in-person activities had to stop under COVID restrictions.
Castillo finished the spring season with one girl in her group, meeting via Zoom twice a week for 45-minute sessions.
During Zoom meetings, Castillo said she was able to talk with her participant about everything happening in the world, work through feelings and learn coping techniques.
"That’s kind of how I envision it," Castillo said of the fall virtual season. "Maybe we’re not doing the physical training with the girls; they might have to do that on their own. But [we are] still having that discussion."
Brooke Sterne, a mother of two program participants and a volunteer coach, is gearing up to try virtual coaching for the fall season.
"I think the biggest challenge for a coach might just be keeping the girls engaged," she said. Sterne added the possible concern of internet and device access for participants.
"It’s definitely a challenge for anyone, regardless of their situation, but sometimes more of a challenge than others. That’s something that coaches would have to look at and figure out how to address," she said. "I think it is necessary to still put the opportunity out there for girls, whether they do it in person or virtually."
“We’re trying to be very socially conscious and keep everyone safe," Cheatwood said. "We feel like now, more than ever, girls need a program like this."
Girls on the Run normally operates on-site at schools in the Greater Lynchburg area. With pandemic-related restrictions on visitors and sports at schools this fall, the organization is working with the Jamerson YMCA in Lynchburg, as well as the Parks and Recreation departments of Campbell and Bedford counties and the city of Lynchburg, to arrange alternative locations for any in-person programming, Cheatwood said.
“It’s really been a great collaborative effort with everyone,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.