Girls on the Run announces COVID adaptations for fall programming

Emily Castillo, a teacher at Appomattox Elementary School and volunteer coach for the past six seasons of Girls on the Run, got a taste of coaching virtually during the final portion of last spring's season, when in-person activities had to stop under COVID restrictions.

Castillo finished the spring season with one girl in her group, meeting via Zoom twice a week for 45-minute sessions.

During Zoom meetings, Castillo said she was able to talk with her participant about everything happening in the world, work through feelings and learn coping techniques.

"That’s kind of how I envision it," Castillo said of the fall virtual season. "Maybe we’re not doing the physical training with the girls; they might have to do that on their own. But [we are] still having that discussion."

Brooke Sterne, a mother of two program participants and a volunteer coach, is gearing up to try virtual coaching for the fall season.

"I think the biggest challenge for a coach might just be keeping the girls engaged," she said. Sterne added the possible concern of internet and device access for participants.