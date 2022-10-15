Gladys' Harvest Outreach Center given $1 million for mental health care access

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (D-Va.) announced this week that Gladys' Harvest Outreach Center will receive $1 million in federal funding to help Virginians access mental health care through telehealth and reimburse revenue lost during the pandemic.

Across the state, Kaine and Warner announced nearly $2.5 million in federal funding to expand access to health care, making sure no Virginian has access to quality care, according to a news release.

"Virginians’ zip codes should not determine whether or not they can access quality health care and nutrition assistance, which is why we’re always fighting to make sure our rural communities have the resources they need,” the senators said in the release. “We’re glad this funding will help expand access to telehealth, medical services, and food assistance throughout the Commonwealth.”

According to the release, the funding was made possible as part of the American Rescue Plan passed last year, and was awarded through a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture's Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program.

Founded in 2004, the Harvest Outreach Center in Campbell County aims to "empower children and families to realize personal dignity by working to eliminate obstacles that impede the realization of one’s full potential," its website states.

- Bryson Gordon