Gladys man dies after single-vehicle crash

Gladys man dies after single-vehicle crash

A Gladys man died after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Campbell County, police said.

Cody D. Ratliff, 20, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Marysville Road (Virginia 696), about 1.5 miles north of E. Ferry Road (Virginia 701), when the car ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, Virginia State Police said.

Ratliff, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, police said. The crash happened at 4:20 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

