Gleaning For The World collecting donations ahead of Gulf storms

As Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco loom in the Gulf of Mexico, Gleaning For The World will park their truck in front of Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Wednesday to accept donations.
“This is what we do,” Gleaning President Jeane Smiley-Mason said. “Natural disasters do not stop – even during a pandemic. This is our first attempt to host a collection of supplies during this COVID-19 era. Our team is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our donors, staff and volunteers.”
In light of social distancing regulations, a process will be in place in order to make donating a completely contactless effort.
The group is specifically seeking donations of snack foods, nonperishable goods, baby supplies, hygiene items, bottled water, juice, sports drinks, cleaning supplies and paper products.
