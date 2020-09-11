 Skip to main content
Gleaning for the World to distribute food and more at Brookneal event

Gleaning for the World to distribute food and more at Brookneal event

Gleaning for the World will distribute frozen food, fresh produce, bread, personal hygiene products and toys Saturday in Brookneal.

The "Big Community Give" event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Spring Baptist Church, 103 Green Spring Lane. The event is open to all Brookneal residents in need, according to a news release from Gleaning for the World, a Concord-based nonprofit.

"As a response to the financial suffering many people have experienced due to COVID-19, Gleaning For The World has really focused, mainly, on helping our neighbors right here in Central Virginia," Jeane Smiley-Mason, Gleaning’s president, said in the news release. "Of course, we are still continuing our international work as well as our disaster relief efforts, but we’ve focused on helping folks here at home more than anything else this year."

Brookneal Emergency Assistance Ministry is a partner in the event. Employees from Brookneal-based Foster Fuels as well as local veterans will be among those volunteering, according to an email from Jennifer Bryant-Foster, vice president of real estate sales and management at Foster Fuels.

