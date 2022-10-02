Gleaning since the 1970s, Society of St. Andrew continues to seek volunteers

A nonprofit that gathers food for those in need is gearing up for its busiest time of the year, and it's looking for more volunteers.

The Society of St. Andrew began in 1978, two United Methodist ministers, Ken Horne and Ray Buchanan, were looking for a simpler way of living and were trying to model a lifestyle of Christian responsibility for the land.

Out of this period of prayer, a plan for an intentional Christian community dedicated to helping resolve the problem of world hunger was developed.

According to the organization’s website, from 1979 to 1982, the Horne and Buchanan families shared all things in common as they modeled a simple lifestyle that rejected consumerism. They grew their own vegetables and raised sheep, chickens, and rabbits. At the same time, Horne and Buchanan led workshops on responsible lifestyles and hunger issues.

In the early 1980s, the nonprofit started its Potato and Produce Project, which encouraged farmers to donate their leftovers that otherwise would have ended up in the landfill. Since then, more than 800 million pounds of food have been distributed to America’s hungry.

Gleaning basically means leftovers are collected, said Sarah Ramey, Big Island-based gleaning director at the Society of St. Andrew, but those leftovers are still nourishing and nutritious.

“Sometimes we get produce that maybe there's not a market for, or we might have some apples that a farmer can't sell for some reason or another. Sometimes the fruit is damaged; it might have a small mark on it or a little scar. But it's just within the skin, so it doesn't affect the fruit, so it's still very good.”

In 1985, the Society of St. Andrew launched Harvest of Hope, a gleaning and study camp for youth.

Ramey said these are weekend and weeklong events that invite students to study hunger.

“They study food waste and they do some gleaning and are able to donate that to hunger relief agencies,” she said.

As more and more people became exposed to gleaning, they wanted to introduce it to their own churches. As a result, the Gleaning Network was established in Virginia in 1988.

Ramey said this work continues today with the help of hunger agency relief partners such as the Lynchburg Daily Bread, The Salvation Army and Gate Ministries.

The Society of St. Andrew brings people together to harvest and share healthy food, reduce food waste, and build caring communities by offering nourishment to hungry neighbors.

Though it has locations in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida, the organization is headquartered locally in Big Island on Sweet Hollow Road and has a staff of 13 people.

Last year, the nonprofit collected more than 2 million pounds of food with the help of 5,000 volunteers nationwide.

Ramey said the nonprofit relies mostly on volunteers to glean throughout the year, but the busiest time is during the fall in which apples, corn, winter squash and turnips are collected to be donated.

In the spring, volunteers glean strawberries, cherries, peaches, nectarines, watermelons and microgreens. The nonprofit partners with both the Lynchburg Community Market and the Forest Farmers Market to glean leftovers after both markets have ended on Saturdays.

Volunteers work frequently at Johnson’s Orchard in Bedford County to glean apples every weekend until the end of October.

And sometimes what’s gleaned on a given day is on somebody's plate by the evening meal, Ramey said.

Danny Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Orchard, said the farm has partnered with Society of St. Andrew since the 1970s and invites volunteers to go out into the orchard and pick up apples that have fallen to the ground. Depending on the year, volunteers are able to gather between 20% and 30% of the crop.

He said it’s been a great partnership because before the nonprofit came, the apples would just lay on the ground and go to waste.

“We spend a lot of money of bringing that crop in and it’s a shame ... it kills me to let it go to waste,” Johnson said. “I’d rather see it go to the hungry. I see a lot of people who are hungry and there’s more people going hungry all the time and they need to be fed and that’s what Society of St. Andrew does is feed them.”