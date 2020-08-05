GLTC board members must now ride the bus at least once a year

Bus riders in the Hill City might find themselves sitting next to a Greater Lynchburg Transportation Company board member in the not-too-distant future.

At GLTC’s monthly board meeting Wednesday, the bus system’s governing body unanimously voted in favor of a new policy mandating board members “utilize GLTC for all transportation needs at least one day per appointment year.”

The change in policy was championed by Cameron Howe, a board member who has long argued that interacting with passengers should be required of the transit company’s leadership.

“I think it's really important that we not only ride the bus to experience it ourselves but to get feedback in real time from the people who ride the bus on a daily basis,” Howe said. “We do a disservice by getting in our cars and never riding a bus.”

As a result of the vote, the written job description for board members will be amended to include the new policy and renamed “board member expectations.” The written requirements, first introduced in 2018, include meeting attendance requirements and professionalism standards, among other stipulations.