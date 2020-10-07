GLTC could see additional delay in fare collection

Bus fare collection in Lynchburg may see another delay despite plans to resume Nov. 1.

The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company suspended fare collection in March and continued delays to installation of driver barriers have pushed back plans to resume.

Resuming fare collection coincides with when staff feels it will have appropriate safety measures in place in the form of Plexiglas dividers separating drivers and passengers.

General Manager Brian Booth said if barriers are not installed by Dec. 2, the board of directors will reassess the suspended fares, but until then GLTC will not resume fare collection until the barriers are installed.

The shipment of these barriers was delayed several weeks due to the wildfires in California. Though the first shipment has been installed, the second batch is delayed and the exact date of receipt isn’t known at this moment.

Staff indicated with the delay in shipment it may not feasible to have all barriers installed by Nov. 1 as originally planned.

Any plans to resume fare collection will be made available to the general public through social media and public notices on the GLTC buses and transfer station.

