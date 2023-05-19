The University of Lynchburg honored nearly 400 graduates — by conferring 203 Bachelor of Arts and 191 Bachelor of Science degrees — Thursday morning at its 120th commencement ceremony.

Robert Lemon Jr., chair of the board of trustees, started the ceremony by congratulating students but also urging them to do four things: listen “more than you talk,” encourage honest dialogue, learn from others, and value and respect the life stories of those around you.

“This is your graduation day, it's exciting. It's that rare combination of celebration mixed with relief,” Lemon said. “The progressions of this life chapter are behind you; you've earned this diploma and ain't nobody gonna take it away.”

President Alison Morrison-Shetlar alluded to the students' perseverance during the pandemic.

“The past three years have been trying for all of us, because we’ve navigated the pandemic and an uncertain future. I’m so proud of how you all have come together to face these challenges and I’m delighted that we are closer than six feet,” Morrison-Shetlar said.

During her opening remarks, Morrison-Shetlar mentioned the pillars of the university — leadership development; diversity, equity and inclusion; collaboration; and innovation.

She hopes those pillars become “as much a part of your genetic makeup as they are a part of mine.”

“Already I have seen our future — your future — taking shape with the underlying support of these three pillars. As you leave this place, I hope you will build your futures on top of our three pillars of leadership, diversity and innovation values that are in the DNA of this institution,” Morrison-Shetlar said.

Daniel Paige Toney, 2011 graduate and current fashion designer, delivered the ceremony’s commencement address.

Toney discussed fear and pursuing dreams. He said the idea of pursuing his dreams “surely frightened” him during and after college.

Toney said a valuable life lesson he learned is to “lean into that fear,” because it presents the opportunity to grow and discover your true potential.

“While this is a monumental … celebratory occasion, it also signifies an end and a new beginning,” Toney said. “For many of us this precipice can be accompanied by a sense of discomfort and fear of the unknown. I want to tell you, that's OK.”

Toney said he was majoring in biomedical science, shortly realizing he made a “very big mistake.” He said a professor noticed his artistic talents and encouraged him to pursue art.

Toney went on to describe some reservations he had in moving to California and pursuing a career in the fashion industry, but with a good support system he faced those fears.

He encouraged graduates to do the same, hoping his message will serve as inspiration to “fight for your dreams, no matter what they might be.”

“Go out and confront those fears. Be courageous, be compassionate and above all, be kind … congratulations class of 2023,” he said.

Rebecca Faulkner, who received her Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts studies with an emphasis in philosophy, history and sports medicine, said she’s “absolutely blessed to have been a part of this university and the institution” and thankful for the faculty, staff, friends and family for supporting her along the way.

She plans to pursue library and information sciences in graduate school.

“A lot of hard work, a lot of perseverance, a lot of late nights and the support of all of my friends and family, I truly could not have done it without them,” Faulkner said.

Sydney Nolley, who received a Bachelor of Arts in political science with plans of becoming a French teacher and looking into politics in the future, said it's been relieving, exciting and “such a fight” to get to graduation.

Nolley said the pandemic hit during the spring semester of her freshman year and made it tougher, but support helped.

“It really takes the belief of the people around you that love you to accomplish great things,” Nolley said.

Morrison-Shetlar ended the ceremony by giving a charge to the students.

“Go forth and make a difference in your community, your state, this nation and the world. Congratulations and as always, it's a great day to be a Hornet,” Morrison-Shetlar said.