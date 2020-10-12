'God had a different plan for me': Special Olympics golfer looks on bright side of life

From the trunk of his gold minivan, Roger Johnson slung his Carolina Hurricanes golf bag over his left shoulder and headed into the pro shop at Ashley Plantation Country Club just north of Roanoke.
Johnson, 44, of Blue Ridge, came to love golf later in life; he has only played since 2007.
“Growing up, my dad would watch (golf) on TV and I’d go in the bedroom and watch something else because I just didn’t find it interesting,” Johnson said.
Johnson formerly was a Special Olympics tennis player, but when the season for tennis got switched, he decided to pick up golf.
“I wasn’t sure how I would do playing golf. I didn’t really find it interesting until I started playing it in the Special Olympics,” Johnson said. “Now I watch golf 24/7. I sleep golf, eat golf, wake up golf, so it’s been something I just picked up really well and I went with it.”
Cerebral palsy effects Johnson’s speech and mobility, specifically on his right side.
“A lot of people that have CP aren’t able to walk or talk,” Johnson said. “I didn’t start walking and talking until I was 3 but God had a different plan for me and I thank him for that.”
Johnson’s wife, Angie, is his biggest supporter. She accompanies him to the golf course and tournaments whenever she can.
“I’m there for him to keep him positive because I’m allowed to go out with him,” Angie said. “When he makes a bad shot, I say, ‘Don’t worry honey, it’s going to be okay, the next one will be better,’ and he perks up and he does better.”
Before Johnson and Angie met, she wasn’t very into sports. She bowled for the Special Olympics but wasn’t interested in golf.
Johnson sees golf as a good fit for him. He has successfully taught himself to swing in a way that compensates for his mobility deficits.
“Am I the best golfer in the world? No,” Johnson said. “I’m not ever going to be but it gives me something that I can enjoy.”
Through hard work, dedication and time spent on the course, Johnson has achieved many accomplishments. He won his first state championship in North Carolina in 2012, and in 2013 he got a phone call asking if he wanted to be part of North Carolina’s Special Olympics team for the 2014 USA games in Princeton, New Jersey.
Jumping at the opportunity, Johnson grabbed his stepfather to caddy for him and participated as one of only two nine-hole golfers from the state.
In 2017, Johnson, who works at Panera Bread, learned he was moving to Lynchburg for work, so he called up Special Olympics Area 24 Regional Director Lisa Wimbush, who covers Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell, Lynchburg, and Nelson counties.
“I don’t think she really thought that I was moving,” Johnson said. ”Because they get a lot of calls from athletes and stuff about moving into a different area or state and it never pans out.”
When Johnson did move in June, he established the Special Olympics golf program in this region of Virginia.
Although he is uncertain what his future holds when it comes to golf, Johnson says he will trust what God has in store for him.
“I thank him [God] every day for my disability or what people call a disability,” Johnson said. “It’s given me so many avenues that I didn’t ever think were possible.”
Johnson looks on the bright side of life and chooses to focus on what he can do as opposed to what he cannot do.
“There’s a lot of stuff out here that isn’t for people with disabilities. Golf is for everybody.”
