Good seeds: Master Gardeners teach local youth about veggies, good health

Mark Sheehan, executive director of the club, said since 2005 about 200 children have gone through the program and have worked with the volunteers from the Master Gardeners, harvesting a total of about 6,000 pounds of food.

The primary function of the club is to provide a safe and positive after-school and summer program for children. Sheehan said the whole club serves about 60 kids per day but usually about 10 to 12 of them visit the garden each week.

“I think it's the best learning that you can do for anybody,” he said of the hands-on garden. “The reason that I really love working with Master Gardeners is because you can't get a better learning opportunity than to do it yourself.”

He said he thinks children need to be learning more skills.

“This teaches them a lot of skills, teamwork and there's generational culture going through the whole program,” he said. “And then they’ve watched their potatoes grow, they pick them, then they bring them home and cook them. So they’re learning a whole process, and maybe one day they'll garden.”

Marliese Wurth, a Master Gardener in training, described it like “throwing a pebble in the water.”