Good seeds: Master Gardeners teach local youth about veggies, good health

Landon Cody was exceptionally excited to harvest the red and Yukon potatoes that were being dug up from the earth at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg Jim Taylor Garden on Thursday morning.
“Look how freaking big these are! My mom is going to be so freaking proud of me!” the 9-year-old shouted.
Later that morning, Landon said he was pretending to be a tractor and bear-crawled across the rows of dirt where the potatoes once grew.
He and other children visit the garden, located next the club on Madison Street, each week when the Hill City Master Gardeners come to help children ages 6 to 18 plant, harvest and care for the garden.
On Thursday, the children helped the Master Gardeners dig up 150 pounds of potatoes, which they took home to their families.
The garden was a labor of love thought out by Master Gardeners Jim Taylor and Charlie Ross, who built the garden in 2005.
Vikki Barrett, co-chair of the garden, said the garden produces tomatoes, peppers, pumpkins, okra, watermelon, squash, corn, cucumbers and green beans.
“Our effort is to try and make this their garden. We’re protective over it, but we want it to be theirs,” she said. “We just want them to learn how to grow and eat healthy food.”
Mark Sheehan, executive director of the club, said since 2005 about 200 children have gone through the program and have worked with the volunteers from the Master Gardeners, harvesting a total of about 6,000 pounds of food.
The primary function of the club is to provide a safe and positive after-school and summer program for children. Sheehan said the whole club serves about 60 kids per day but usually about 10 to 12 of them visit the garden each week.
“I think it's the best learning that you can do for anybody,” he said of the hands-on garden. “The reason that I really love working with Master Gardeners is because you can't get a better learning opportunity than to do it yourself.”
He said he thinks children need to be learning more skills.
“This teaches them a lot of skills, teamwork and there's generational culture going through the whole program,” he said. “And then they’ve watched their potatoes grow, they pick them, then they bring them home and cook them. So they’re learning a whole process, and maybe one day they'll garden.”
Marliese Wurth, a Master Gardener in training, described it like “throwing a pebble in the water.”
“You never know how you’re impacting them,” she said. “It’s like planting a seed. The most important thing to do it when the kids are really little. These kids are digging and lying in the dirt. This is the impact we hope to have on them, to just give them an idea.”
Referring to Landon, she says, “This little boy will be dreaming of potatoes tonight. He will never forget this day.”
Liz Wade, co-chair of the garden, said this year has been different just because of COVID-19 and the gardeners have only been able to start working with the children since June.
“They bolted in,” she said. “It was a whole bunch of them.”
She has enjoyed teaching the kids about the need for bugs and how they don’t have to fear them.
“There was once a 10-year-old girl who held a ladybug and she said she’d never touched a bug before,” Wade said. “That's so hard for us to believe but it's rewarding to see that and to see the fear of bugs go away because if we have kids stomping on every bug … I mean we need our pollinators.”
Doug Lee, co-chair of the garden and former colleague of Jim Taylor, after whom the garden is named, said he takes pride in carrying out the tradition for his friend.
“It’s satisfying to see the children be exposed to gardening and to share this with them when they maybe wouldn’t have had the opportunity before,” he said.