Good speaks toward "rule of law" at area rallies

After the rally, Good said in an interview he believes any attack on law enforcement should be categorized as a hate crime, he wants assaults on law enforcement to be restored to a felony and is in favor of an automatic death penalty for the killing of a police officer. Those are all matters of state law.

Paul Michael Raymond, the pastor of Reformed Bible Church in Appomattox, espoused Good’s views on BLM and Webb for having supported the movement. He heralded Good as a candidate who’ll move toward making the U.S. a “nation of law.”

“The vote for Mr. Good is a vote for American principles of law, liberty, family and order,” he said.

Raymond added he wants to see ministers stop voting Democratic as the “party of death.”

Bill Talbert, who worked in Appomattox for 45 years but lives in Buckingham County, said he happened across the rally while in town and decided to stop in to see what Good is about. He said he plans to vote Republican down ballot.

“We’ve got to back our law [enforcement officers],” he said. “We’ve got the best here in Appomattox, and the town of Farmville … anywhere, bar none.”