Goode subdivision gets access to reliable water after years of waiting

“I remember one year, it was an election year. On election night, the water ran out, and I had to run and get water all the way up until inauguration day,” Hodge said. “That was two and a half months that I was having to do that before the rains came back well enough for the wells to replenish.”

In 2008, the community — in a movement primarily led by Hodge, according to the BRWA — approached the BRWA seeking a way to get public water access. At the time, the BRWA’s waterlines were not near enough to the subdivision and would have required more than 4,000 feet of waterline to simply reach the property, plus another 3,000 feet to serve every home, according to a news release from the BRWA. For both the authority and Country Estates residents, the project was not financially feasible.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Completion of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility and Waterline Extension project in 2017 changed that, bringing a waterline adjacent to the subdivision, the BRWA said.

Property owners in the subdivision and the BRWA reached an agreement to finance the $107,770 project to get public water access. Each property owner agreed to pay $727 to help fund construction costs, whether they planned to connect to the waterline or not, said Megan Pittman, director of administration with the BRWA.