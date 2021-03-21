Goode subdivision gets access to reliable water after years of waiting

After 13 years of waiting, residents of a Goode neighborhood now have access to Bedford County public water.
The rural Country Estates subdivision only has 10 properties, but obtaining access to a reliable water source through the Bedford Regional Water Authority was a momentous occasion, particularly for one neighborhood resident.
Steve Hodge bought a five-acre property in the subdivision in 2005, where he built his house and drilled a well. Hodge made multiple drills on his property over time, seeking a dependable water source. He had heard wells did not always yield sufficient water in the area, with some places unable to reach water at all, but he tried anyway since there was no access to public water on his property at the time.
During dry spells and droughts, Hodge said, his well ran dry. Whenever this occurred, he had to load a water tank in the back of his truck and drive almost 20 miles to reach a BRWA bulk water fill station, fill his portable tank, drive back to his property, empty the water into his 500-foot well, and repeat the trip several times to fill it up.
The chore took hours and was done every few days, he said, with these water-hauling periods sometimes lasting for weeks or months depending on the duration of dry weather. Eventually, a water station opened five minutes from his home, shortening the commute, but the task was still time-consuming and mentally stressful.
“I remember one year, it was an election year. On election night, the water ran out, and I had to run and get water all the way up until inauguration day,” Hodge said. “That was two and a half months that I was having to do that before the rains came back well enough for the wells to replenish.”
In 2008, the community — in a movement primarily led by Hodge, according to the BRWA — approached the BRWA seeking a way to get public water access. At the time, the BRWA’s waterlines were not near enough to the subdivision and would have required more than 4,000 feet of waterline to simply reach the property, plus another 3,000 feet to serve every home, according to a news release from the BRWA. For both the authority and Country Estates residents, the project was not financially feasible.
Completion of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility and Waterline Extension project in 2017 changed that, bringing a waterline adjacent to the subdivision, the BRWA said.
Property owners in the subdivision and the BRWA reached an agreement to finance the $107,770 project to get public water access. Each property owner agreed to pay $727 to help fund construction costs, whether they planned to connect to the waterline or not, said Megan Pittman, director of administration with the BRWA.
Property owners who opt to connect to the waterline would pay a $5,900 new customer fee, plus a neighborhood waterline extension project fee between $3,500 and $6,500 depending on how far away a property’s connection point was situated to the waterline, Pittman said. Customers could either pay their fees in a lump sum or set up a 10-year payment plan.
The authority donated some time for design and administration of the project using its own personnel, helping cut the cost for Country Estates residents. The agreement allowed the authority to implement a project that eventually would pay for itself, saving it from having to raise existing customer rates outside the subdivision.
Construction of the Country Estates waterline began in June 2020, and residents were notified they can now connect to the waterline on Feb. 8 this year.
“This addition of Country Estates may feel small to the majority, but it is a life-changing project to those residents,” said Rhonda English, director of engineering with the BRWA, in a news release. “No matter the size of the project, our mission is to provide quality drinking water to our customers. Every step towards this is a success for us.”
Not all Country Estates property owners face extreme issues with their wells, the BRWA and Hodge said, but every resident still contributed financially to help their neighbors get access to reliable water.
“It’s definitely a relief,” Hodge said.