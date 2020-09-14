Goode Volunteer Rescue Squad closes, volunteers applying to Bedford County program

The Bedford County Fire and Rescue department has both paid staff and volunteers, with nine independent volunteer agencies throughout the county that share calls, Blankenship said. Calls to any of the nine independent volunteer agencies come through the county dispatch system, Blankenship said. Responders are dispatched based on availability and need.

Volunteers with the county are required to commit a minimum of 24 hours of service per month, Blankenship said. Before being accepted to the volunteer program, applicants undergo a background check and interviews with the county department administrators and have up to three months to complete a checklist for training.

Paramedics have to renew their certification every three years in Virginia. If nationally certified, they must renew certification every two years, Blankenship said. An EMT in Virginia must renew certification every four years. The commitment to continuing education and volunteer time, Blankenship said, is one major factor for a decrease of EMS volunteerism.

The Moneta area gets the most calls in Bedford County, Blankenship said, partly due to Smith Mountain Lake being in that locality, where lake activities and a seasonal influx of vacationers may lead to higher service demand. Service demands elsewhere fluctuate, she said.