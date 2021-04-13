Goode Volunteer Rescue Squad to lease 10-acre property to Bedford County

BEDFORD — Bedford County will enter a lease agreement with the Goode Volunteer Rescue Squad to take on a 10-acre property following a unanimous vote of approval by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors in a meeting Monday.

The Goode Volunteer Rescue Squad closed down in September after serving the Goode area since 1995. Volunteerism had tanked, and most calls in the area were being answered by the Bedford County Fire and Rescue Department because of Goode’s limited staffing, two driving factors that led to the squad’s shut-down of operations.

Most remaining volunteers from the Goode squad applied to join the Bedford County Fire and Rescue Department, according to Bill Bowen, chair of the rescue squad’s board of directors. Chief Jack Jones, of the Bedford County Fire and Rescue Department, said several of those former Goode volunteers now are running calls with the county department.

Despite no longer answering calls, the rescue squad as an entity still had a building on just more than 10 acres of land at 9261 Forest Road in Goode.