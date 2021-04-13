Goode Volunteer Rescue Squad to lease 10-acre property to Bedford County

BEDFORD — Bedford County will enter a lease agreement with the Goode Volunteer Rescue Squad to take on a 10-acre property following a unanimous vote of approval by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors in a meeting Monday.
The Goode Volunteer Rescue Squad closed down in September after serving the Goode area since 1995. Volunteerism had tanked, and most calls in the area were being answered by the Bedford County Fire and Rescue Department because of Goode’s limited staffing, two driving factors that led to the squad’s shut-down of operations.
Most remaining volunteers from the Goode squad applied to join the Bedford County Fire and Rescue Department, according to Bill Bowen, chair of the rescue squad’s board of directors. Chief Jack Jones, of the Bedford County Fire and Rescue Department, said several of those former Goode volunteers now are running calls with the county department.
Despite no longer answering calls, the rescue squad as an entity still had a building on just more than 10 acres of land at 9261 Forest Road in Goode.
The property includes a 12,000-square-foot building, according to Bedford County's geographic information system. It currently is used for the provision of high-quality emergency medical care to Bedford County residents by the Bedford County Fire and Rescue Department; serving as a voting precinct during elections; a public safety field office for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office; and ongoing EMS promotional work and civic activities of the Goode Area Ladies Auxiliary.
As the Goode Volunteer Rescue Squad continues winding down, the organization requested to formally lease the property to Bedford County, to which county staff were amenable. The formal lease agreement ultimately will turn over responsibility of the property to Bedford County. The county will lease the property at $1 per year for 10 years.
At the end of the 10-year lease, the property either could be gifted to the county, or the lease could be extended another decade.
Per terms of the lease, all expenses related to the facility, including utility costs, repairs and routine maintenance, would be the responsibility of Bedford County. The county also is required to maintain the facility’s present usages, and is asked to allow continuance of activities by the Goode Ruritan Club and the Ladies Auxiliary.
According to Bedford County's GIS, the property presently is valued at $789,800.