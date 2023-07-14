Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a pit stop at one of Lynchburg’s staple establishments this week, The Texas Inn, presenting the restaurant with a Virginia House of Delegates resolution and even partaking in a couple cheesy westerns of his own for lunch, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In February, Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, offered House Resolution 285 on the floor of the General Assembly, which recognized the famous local restaurant for its great food and charitable contributions to the community.

On Wednesday, Walker was joined by Youngkin in presenting the restaurant with the resolution, which now sits proudly on the diner’s wall.

In its 88th year of operation, the Texas Inn is known for its chili recipe, homemade relish, hot dogs and, of course, the famous cheesy western — a burger with scrambled egg, topped with cheese, onions and relish — which the restaurant said they served nearly 400,000 of in 2022 across its three locations.

Walker said he was honored to recognize the Texas Inn, his personal favorite spot in Lynchburg, in the General Assembly.

“Their enduring charm, unwavering dedication to our community, and exceptional service are what make them a beloved establishment that keeps drawing patrons, including myself, back for more. Governor Youngkin and I recognize the vital role that small businesses like the Texas Inn play as the backbone of our Commonwealth, fostering economic growth, employment opportunities, and a sense of community,” Walker said in a news release.

One major community initiative the restaurant ran in 2021 was the #86Hunger campaign, which according to the resolution is a nod to the restaurant’s slang for “86,” meaning an item is unavailable or sold out.

Starting on Oct. 11, 2021, the restaurant ran an 86-day food drive to support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help eliminate hunger as a part of its 86th anniversary, the resolution said.

But even beyond its charitable contributions, Walker recognized the importance of a place such as the Texas Inn in communities like Lynchburg.

“The Texas Inn is where cherished memories are made, and where friends, families, and neighbors come together.,” Walker said. “I want to express my sincere appreciation and commendation to the Texas Inn for their invaluable contributions to the City of Lynchburg. Nothing beats the T-Room!”

The full resolution honoring the restaurant can be found on the