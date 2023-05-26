Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A month after signing off on a 41-cent real estate tax rate following extensive debate and public input, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s fiscal year 2024 budget Monday.

The budget that begins July 1 has a general fund of $123.7 million, a capital improvements fund of $11.6 million, $5.9 million for solid waste spending and $8.2 million for the Bedford County Nursing Home. Grant funding of $821,870, close to $970,000 in vehicle replacement and $13,500 for the law library fund also are included.

The 41-cent tax rate, which the board approved 4-3 in late April following a lengthy public hearing, will result in an additional $3.2 million in revenue. Due to inflated land values from a recent reassessment, the board dropped its current tax rate of 50 cents to 41 cents, but the rate to equalize — or bring in the same amount of revenue — was 38 cents.

Many residents spoke passionately for an equalized rate during the April 24 hearing while others said an investment in capital needs, particularly for the benefit of Bedford County Public Schools, is needed and worthwhile. The added revenue will be used to complete the current fiscal year’s CIP at just more than $680,000 and $2.5 million for the upcoming fiscal year’s capital improvements.

The county has said taxpayers with homes assessed at $150,000 would pay $3.75 more per month with the new real estate tax rate. Those with homes at $350,000 would pay $8.75 per month and those at $550,000 will see a $13.75 monthly increase, according to county provided figures.

Health insurance increases of 7.3% will be split between the county and its employees and the FY ’24 budget includes four new county positions and addition of on-call pay for maintenance staff, communications officers and fire investigators.

A 5% pay raise for county employees and other adjustments in compensation are part of the new budget. A transfer of $2.2 million from the general fund to the solid waste fund is an increase from $1.7 million in the current fiscal year and represents additional money to offset a deficit for solid waste, which is nearly $498,000 and will be covered by an existing cash balance in the department.

The school system’s $129.2 million includes $35.3 million from the county for operations. Ashley Anderson, the county’s director of fiscal management, said an amendment to the overall county budget is expected before the start of the new fiscal year July 1 because the schools’ budget is not finalized due to the delay in a state budget.

Though the board passed a new budget, appropriations are on hold pending further review for financial contributions to the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, the Bedford Chamber of Commerce, the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center and the Sedalia Center.

During a public hearing Monday, the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance’s CEO Megan Lucas said the alliance works on behalf of the county in economic development initiatives, investing in jobs and attracting businesses to support the local economy and asked that the county keep contributing toward it.

Chris Hughes, public affairs manager at George Pacific in Big Island, said he appreciates the board’s frugality and running a tight budget. He spoke of the benefits the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance provides for the Big Island plant, a major contributor of tax revenue to the county, and urged the board to continue its investment.

Supervisor Bob Davis said Lucas’ remarks are commendable but he is still not sold on the county giving $100,000 to the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and spoke of the Bedford County Economic Development Authority and its role in business-related endeavors.

“I just don’t feel like it’s worth the investment,” Davis said. “It’s like we’re paying twice for the same thing … They [EDA] should be the ones taking this responsibility.”

Davis said as a business owner he has about 30 employees and noted the struggle to find labor. He said feels the county can better spend the $100,000 somewhere else.

“If we’re going to spend it, let’s spend it wisely,” Davis said.