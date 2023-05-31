Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BEDFORD — Bedford Town Council approved a fiscal year 2024 budget last week with a $10.4 million general fund and a 28-cent real estate tax rate per $100 of assessed value, three cents above the mark to bring in the same revenue following recent property reassessments.

Council advertised a 29-cent rate but decided in late April on a compromise to bring it down a penny following heavy discussion during a work session.

The total assessed value of real property, excluding additional assessments due to new construction or improvements to properties, led to a 25% increase in land values, according to town officials. The rate to offset the increased assessment and levy the same amount of tax revenue is 25 cents.

Council members described the budget as “lean” and said the 1-cent drop below the rate advertised won’t negatively affect town services.

Mayor Tim Black recently said council realizes a major source of revenue comes from real estate taxes and town officials are constantly looking at ways to diversify revenue sources and bring in money from elsewhere.

The budget that takes effect July 1 also includes a $23.8 million electric fund, $1.1 million in solid waste spending and $1.4 million in capital improvement projects between general and electric funds, mostly in the latter.

A major change in the budget is the Phase II boundary adjustment driven by the reversion from a city to a town in July 2013. The second phase was slated a decade after the reversion agreement became effective and council voted May 23 to move ahead with the measure that brings hundreds of parcels and residents from the county into the town through annexation.

Many residents during council’s public comments last week blasted the move that will mean an increase in their taxes. One resident yelled “Stick ‘em up!” just after the 6-1 vote to approve the boundary adjustment was taken.

Those affected annexed residents will pay the 28-cent real estate tax rate on top of the 41-cent rate for residing in Bedford County.

Responding to the public outcry May 23, Vice Mayor C.G. Stanley said he was voting in the town’s best interests and understands the anger.

Town Manager Bart Warner said in an April 11 letter to council on the budget the Phase II boundary adjustment is set to yield just more than $411,000 in real estate tax revenue.

Councilor Bruce Hartwick, who opposed the annexation measure, said he looked at every nook and cranny in the figures in the interest of easing taxes.

“I wish there was more we could do to get the taxes lower,” Hartwick said.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, council voted to deny rezoning a half-acre on the 1300 block of Longwood Avenue from medium density residential, R-2, to general business, B-2, to park three tiny homes on trailers for display before selling. The property has a real estate office use and is owned by Appalachian Homes.

The town planning commission on May 4 held a public hearing and recommended denial based on a concern of spot zoning. Tiny homes are regulated as recreational vehicles, according to town officials.

Hope Metzer, the applicant, said she would like to sell custom-built tiny homes.

“They are beautiful homes. They are high-end homes,” Metzger told council, adding: “Just allow me to keep doing what I love doing and don’t stop me. I worked hard for what I do.”

When a councilor mentioned a concern on spot zoning, Metzer replied: “Spot it for the revenue.”

Black said he wants to support business, and this is the first time in nine years on council he voted against one but noted the effects of extending B-2 further down Longwood Avenue in a residential area.

“This is a tough one,” Black said.

Black told Metzger the town is working on zoning updates in the near future and the matter could come back up again.

“I will keep going until I get ‘er done,” Metzger said.