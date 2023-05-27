Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nearly 50 townhomes are cleared to begin construction on White House Road in Moneta following approval from the Bedford County Board of Supervisors this week.

The board voted 6-1, with Supervisor Bob Davis opposed, to allow a special use permit for the 7-acre site zoned Agricultural Village Center in close proximity to the Downtown Moneta neighborhood on Virginia 122. The applicant, Rustburg contractor Joey Dawson, seeks to bring 47 townhomes on property that was formerly used as the Mayberry Drive-in movie theater and diner as well as a farmers market.

Russ Nixon, engineer for the project, told supervisors that Dawson is working to meet a housing shortage in the Smith Mountain Lake area.

“I think we as a developer and as a designer have a great thing for the area,” Nixon said.

The average price point for the three-bedroom townhomes is targeted at $250,000, Nixon told the board. He said he and Dawson fish in tournaments and regularly hear from other fishermen about the lack of housing in the lake area.

“We expect some for short-term rentals,” Nixon said. “We’re not going to ignore the fact that’s a big thing today, especially in our area.”

Marcie Dawson, the applicant’s wife and Realtor with Elite Realty in Lynchburg, said of 41 home listings for sale in Bedford County as of May 22 only three were valued under $300,000. The townhomes will fill a void in the market for such housing, she said.

“Right now, we are in a historic low inventory,” Marcie Dawson said. “If you are looking for a townhome, it went from low inventory to no inventory. There’s really not a lot here to encourage movement within the county. This would be a great opportunity to provide some good affordable housing for folks to encourage growth in Bedford County.”

Bob Flynn, a county resident, said during Monday’s public hearing he is not for or against the project, which he called a “game changer” for that area of Moneta.

Supervisor Charla Bansley said housing is needed for the workforce looking for quality but affordable places to live and $250,000-priced homes are attractive for couples.

Davis said he doesn’t think the concept works for that rural, agricultural area of the county.

“One of the things that make Bedford County special is our views,” Davis said. “Why do we need townhomes in Bedford County? This is an agricultural county. Why do we want to ruin our best assets by putting townhomes in there?”

Davis also expressed concern with additional traffic on White House Road, which he described as “already crowded enough.”

Joey Dawson said his goal is for people he builds for to be “super proud” of their home and he hears a lot from those who want to build for under $300,000.

“This is an opportunity to help me scratch that itch for those folks,” he said.