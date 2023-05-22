Sobrius Curae, LLC, a company that sought a special use permit for a drug center or "halfway house" in Goode — a proposal met with a strong show of community opposition — has withdrawn its application, Bedford County announced Monday.

The county's department of community development received a withdrawal letter from Sobrius, which wanted to establish the halfway house on Lowry Road in Goode that would offer a 30-day treatment program for individuals trying to overcome addictions.

According to Community Development Director Jordan Mitchell, the permit request no longer is an active project under consideration and based on conversations with the applicant, it does not appear this project will be resubmitted in the future, according to a news release from the county.

The application said 16 residents could stay at the facility at one time. Sobrius CEO Jason Stevens said during a May 2 public hearing held by the Bedford County Planning Commission that the planned facility would be for women.

Just more than 100 people attended the May 2 hearing, the majority speaking out against the plans citing concerns about safety and the facility's location within a mile of Otter River Elementary School on U.S. 221.

In a 4-2 vote, the commission recommended a denial of the special use permit. If the applicant had not withdrawn, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors would have ultimately made the final decision about the project in June.

The Bedford County School Board formally wrote county officials expressing opposition to the project based on the proximity to Otter River Elementary, noting in the letter the cause is worthwhile but the location is not the right one. Chris Daniels, a member of the school board, also was among roughly 20 speakers who addressed the commission during the hearing in personally expressing his opposition.

Stevens said at the May 2 hearing that Sobrius, a Galax-based operation, has been running for just more than two years and its mission is to create a place for recovery with love, compassion, understanding along with accountability, responsibility and self-discipline for each person entrusted into its care. The home environment is not an institution and would be properly secured at all times, Stevens said in addressing community concerns at the hearing.

Two residents of the Lowry community where the facility was proposed also spoke out against the proposal during the public comment portion of the board of supervisors' May 8 meeting, saying it is not the right location.

Donald Barlow, a Bedford County resident, was one of two speakers to support the halfway house during the May 2 hearing, describing the facility as much needed in helping address the county's "big problem" with drugs and the damage to families.

John Briscoe, a planning commissioner who represents the district the halfway house was planned in and voted against the permit, said during the hearing he doesn't want the door closed on the company, or any other applicant, bringing such an operation the county in some location that can work with "buy in" from the community.