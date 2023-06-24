BEDFORD — A rematch is in store for Bedford County’s Board of Supervisors District 6 seat in the Nov. 7 election, as incumbent Bob Davis seeks a second term and Andy Dooley aims to represent the district once again after two previous stints.

Davis, of Thaxton, won the seat in the November 2019 election with 1,338 votes, or 51%, edging then-incumbent Dooley by 84 votes.

“My vision, my goal has been from the beginning when I decided to run, is to do my part to help make Bedford County a better place,” Davis said.

He said priorities are to continue to provide essential services for county residents, preserve quality of life for citizens and keep taxes affordable and as low as possible to prevent wasteful spending.

“I’m kind of a simple guy. In my close to four years on the board, I have seen taxpayer dollars wasted in some areas, spent in some areas I believe didn’t need to be spent or spent wastefully.”

Dooley, a Thaxton resident, formerly served as county parks and recreation director prior to his first stint on the board in early 2007. He was appointed to fill the seat vacated by the death of Bobby Pollard, and served the remainder of that term.

Pollard’s widow, Annie, defeated Dooley in the November 2007 to become the second woman to serve on the board in the county’s history. In the June 2015 Republican primary, Dooley unseated Pollard and was elected that year.

A “Bedford First” candidate that year, Dooley’s 2015 campaign was based on providing basic services while being open to tax increases if necessary and a focus to improve relationships between the board of supervisors and the Bedford County School Board.

Dooley, who is running as an independent, said the main reason he is running again is because he still enjoys serving the county. He said he feels the county could be moving in a “somewhat better direction” than what he’s seen from the current board.

“I have time and I enjoy serving the citizens,” Dooley said. “I just think we can do better.”

Davis, who owns and operates Aqua Pros Pools and Spa Inc. in Bedford, is one of four board members running as Republicans. District 1 board member Mickey Johnson, District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott and District 7 representative Tammy Parker are running unopposed.

Davis, along with Scott and District 2 board member Charla Bansley, voted against a real estate rate of 41 cents per $100 of assessed value on April 24. While the tax rate is dropping from 50 cents to 41-cent rate effective July 1, a recent reassessment that increased property values by 31% across the county means three cents above a 38-cent rate will bring in $3.6 million in added tax revenue to go toward capital improvement projects.

Davis supported the equalized rate of 38 cents in the interests of taxpayers, he said. “I feel it’s not right to ask them to spend more money when it could have been saved in the beginning, when I see money that is being spent needlessly or wastefully.”

He said he wants to represent the district in the best way possible and make decisions that protect the county’s character and scenic beauty.

“It’s a beautiful place and I want to see it preserved,” he said. “When people look at affordability and natural beauty and recreation, if we’re not careful and we don’t pay attention — it could be just another urban area or a victim of urban sprawl.”

Dooley, a Vietnam War veteran who was in the second graduating class of Liberty High School, said if elected he wants to work on getting financial assistance for volunteers that serve in areas of fire and rescue in hopes of retaining them.

“That’s a big problem,” Dooley said of losing volunteers. “I don’t want to do anything to discourage people from volunteering … I think we ought to compensate them in some way to try to retain them.”

Dooley said he also feels the county should do more to attract economic development efforts to the west end of the county, including the Montvale community, which he noted is within a half hour drive from the Interstate 81 corridor. He said he feels he can work well with the county school board and Bedford Town Council and noted those relationships are highly important.

“In my opinion we’re all Bedford. We’re one,” he said. “I dealt with parents and children all my life. It’s not easy.”

Davis said he played an instrumental role in bringing a local company to the forefront of broadband expansion efforts and moving toward fiber instead of a fixed wireless model that was the wrong path because of the county’s valleys and terrain. He recently addressed Bedford town officials in speaking against an annexation measure that on July 1 will bring more parts of the county, including the Town and Country subdivision in his district, into the county.

Many county residents spoke against a recent town council to expand the town’s boundaries in a measure that includes more taxes for those affected residents joining the town.

“I’m proud to say I do speak for folks to have lower taxes,” Davis said.

Davis also supports prolonging the county’s landfill lifespan and moving away from a current method of hauling solid waste out of the county through a transfer station.

“In the long term, the way I like to think as a business owner and supervisor, it will better for the county so we will not be dependent,” on other localities and their tipping fees, which could be increased, Davis explained, adding: “That is a huge concern because that could easily happen. We don’t want to be in a position where we don’t have any place to dispose of any waste.”

Davis said he also is an advocate for agriculture, farming and forestry, the county’s premier industry that in his view is largely ignored by the county’s Economic Development Authority. Small businesses are the backbone of the county and he questions spending large sums of money to large employers to the county who will leave when financial incentives end.

Dooley said he feels the board wasn’t given good information during his previous term on closing the landfill. He feels the county should extend the lifespan of the landfill. “We don’t need to be hauling our trash way,” he said.

He said he doesn’t believe in “kicking the can down the road” in some areas of county spending and feels he would be a good steward of taxpayer dollars.

“I’d like to be given another chance,” Dooley said.

In other Bedford County races, Sheriff Mike Miller, Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance, Circuit Court Clerk Judy Reynolds and Commissioner of the Revenue Tracy Patterson each are running unopposed. William Perrow, of Forest, also is on the ballot for the treasurer’s seat; incumbent Kim Snow is not running again, according to the Bedford County Registrar’s Office.